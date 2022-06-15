Colman family treasures fetch £200,000 at auction

One of the stone lions from Sir Timothy Colman's Bixley Manor home which was sold at auction - Credit: Sworders

Antiques and artworks from the estate of the late Sir Timothy Colman fetched £200,000 when they went under the hammer at auction.

Sir Timothy Colman - Credit: Simon Finlay

Sir Timothy, part of the Colman's Mustard dynasty, died at his home at Bixley Manor, near Norwich, in September last year at the age of 91, surrounded by his family.

Bixley Manor - Credit: Sworders

And 90 lots from his estate were auctioned by Sworders’ Fine Interiors at the Stansted Mountfitchet Auction Rooms in Essex.

Among the Colman treasures sold was an 'Armada’ pattern silver-gilt presentation service by Walter H Wilson.

The Colman Armada service - Credit: Sworders

The service, including nine dishes, eight candlesticks, eight salt pots and two mustard pots, was sold for £13,000.

The sale also included two works by Norfolk sculptor and woodcarver James W Minns (c1828-1904), credited with designing the original bull's head emblem still used by Colman's Mustard today.

James W Minns reliefs - Credit: Sworders

A framed relief carving of a robin perched on a cherry branch, signed and dated 'JW Minns Norwich, 1888' were offered with a guide price of £400 to £600, but a US bidder paid £2,800 for them.

A skilled yachtsman, two of Sir Timothy's sailing presentation trophies fetched £2,200.

Two of Sir Timothy's sailing trophies were up for auction - Credit: Sworders

And, two 19th century marble lions from the front door of Bixley Manor went for £14,300.

An 18th century pair of Britannia standard candlesticks by Anthony Nelme of London were sold for £11,900.

Sir Timothy was a Royal Navy officer, naturalist, businessman, a Knight of the Garter and a champion for Norfolk.

He had key roles in establishing the University of East Anglia, the Sainsbury Centre and in the creation of Whitlingham Broad.

He became a director of Eastern Counties Newspapers (now Archant), the publishers of the Eastern Daily Press, in 1957.

A former High Sheriff, he also served as Lord-Lieutenant.

Along with Rod Macalpine-Downie, Sir Timothy also designed and build the catamarans Crossbow I and II.

In boats with designs ahead of their time, Sir Timothy broke the world record seven years in a row, starting with 26.3 knots in 1972 and reaching 36 knots in 1980.

It was a record which would last until 1986.

Lady Mary Colman, died aged 88. - Credit: The Colman Family

Sir Timothy's wife Lady Mary, a cousin to the Queen, died, aged 88, at the start of 2021.