Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

Chance to have your say over 4,000-home development

Author Picture Icon

Lauren Fitchett

Published: 6:30 AM September 22, 2021   
Aerial view of Attleborough. Pictture: Mike Page

Aerial view of Attleborough. Pictture: Mike Page

People living in a town where 4,000 homes are due to be built have been invited to have their say and ask any questions.

Homes England has secured the first phase of land in the major 4,000-home development in Attleborough.

Outline planning permission was granted by Breckland Council in March 2020 for the new homes, a link road and other infrastructure, two primary schools, open space and community facilities.

People have been invited to share their thoughts at the Attleborough Thursday market on September 23 from 8am to 2pm, where Homes England will have a stall.

Over the coming month, Homes England will work with Breckland Council and others to progress the plans, with the next level of detail due to be submitted to the council at the end of the year, and more in spring 2022.

A spokesperson from Homes England said: “It is a great opportunity for us to be in Attleborough and working with the local community to bring this exciting new development to life. We are committed to delivering infrastructure and bringing the first homes to the market with the help of our future development partners.”

Norfolk

