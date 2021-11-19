'We're trying our best' - Mayor on plans for 4,000 homes

Plans for 4,000 new homes in a Norfolk town are gathering pace, with residents invited to attend a series of information sessions on the plans later this month.

The 4,000 properties, planned to go up on Attleborough’s south-eastern edge, will almost double the town’s population.

Outline planning permission for the project was first granted by Breckland District Council in spring 2020, having been agreed in principle a year before.

The next stage will see applications submitted for approval of further detail, with a structuring plan and design code for the whole site, setting the parameters for all future phases, submitted at the end of the year.

Mayor of Attleborough Phil Leslie said: “We are looking forward to further consultation with Homes England and Breckland Council, as the planning authority, and we’re grateful for the engagement from them.”

Asked what residents had said about the plans in recent weeks, he said: “It depends who you speak to, as it always does. There’s mixed views.

“We’re trying our best to work for a sustainable future for the town. As a town council, we aren’t the planning authority, and we do not get to determine the building of houses.

“What we can do is try to influence so they’re built in a sustainable manner.”

Mr Leslie said his council was focused on ensuring infrastructure is delivered. He said: “We need community facilities, incorporating healthcare and also outdoor provision to ensure that we have appropriate facilities for town residents and people moving into the town, into the new houses.

“Also infrastructure such as roads and public transport links.

“We’re looking for items such as the linear park, which is something we’ve been talking about for a long time.”

The linear park would serve as an outdoor sports space and wildlife reserve, running from the south to the north of the site.

Homes England, a public body serving as the government’s “housing accelerator”, is hosting information sessions on the development on Sunday November 28 from 1pm to 6pm at the Attleborough Christmas lights switch on, Monday November 29 from 7pm to 8:30pm on Zoom, and Tuesday November 30 from 2pm to 8pm at Attleborough Town Hall.

Mr Leslie said he would encourage anyone interested in the plans to attend.

Further details can be found at: https://attleboroughsue.co.uk/

