4 home improvements to enhance home-working

Published: 1:28 PM January 7, 2021

Discover how to use your existing space or expand your house to create the ideal home office - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Charlotte Bushell from the Bespoke Norfolk Group shares her thoughts on home-working and how it could permanently affect the way we live and use our homes.

A recent YouGov study has found 57 pc of workers want to work from home once coronavirus is over, at least some of the time. This could change the way we use our homes and adapting your house could help you make the most of the benefits that home-working can offer.

Charlotte shares four home improvements that may help you increase productivity, and establish a healthy work-life balance:

1. Convert your loft

Loft conversions can add value to your house and could be the ideal place for a new home office. It’s important to have a dedicated space where you can work, but also one you can leave behind at the end of the day. This is vital for building a healthy work-life balance.

Our interior designers can help you plan every element of your loft conversion to ensure it fits seamlessly with the rest of your home. We can suggest innovative design ideas to accommodate for low ceilings and awkwardly shaped rooms. Skylights will ensure ample natural light floods the space, and good insulation will keep your loft cool in the summer and warm in winter.

Having a dedicated workspace can help you stay organised, increase productivity and help you build a healthy work-life balance - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Extend your home

A rear or side extension can offer your growing family the space they need, and room to build a home office or create an open-plan living space. A functional home with ample space will help you focus, boost productivity, and increase efficiency.

We can apply for planning permission on your behalf - we understand the specifications that need to be met and have a 100pc approval rate. This will avoid delays, prevent problems with neighbours and ensure work on your extension begins as soon as possible.

We’ll assign a dedicated project manager and you’ll have access to some of the best professionals – architects, structuralists, decorators - in the country to bring your vision to life. We may even open your eyes to bespoke design ideas you haven't yet considered.

Make use of wasted areas like a spare bedroom or space under the stairs to maximise the potential of every room in your home - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Make the most of your existing space

If you can’t dedicate an entire room to a home office or extend your home, there are plenty of ways to make better use of the space you already have. You need to set aside space for a desk and comfortable chair – this will help prevent aches and pains caused by sitting still for long periods.

We’ll advise how to transform disused or wasted spaces, renovate a spare bedroom or convert excess garage space into a functional workstation. We’ll help you decide on the final styling and finishing touches to ensure every part of your home truly reflects your personality and lifestyle.

Work with a professional designer to free up space in your home for a desk and a comfortable chair - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Release equity on your home

Many people don’t realise they have equity in their home that can be released to cover costs, allowing you to make the adaptations you need. We’ll clearly outline costs and breakdown prices before work begins, meaning you can plan your budget and keep to it.

Our planning professionals can discuss options to help you fund your extension or renovation.

Building a home for the future

Home-working is here to stay, and it’s important you have a home set-up that will ease the transition. We specialise in renovating and extending homes throughout Norfolk and will be with you every step of the way to help create the perfect home-working environment.

