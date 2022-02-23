20 bungalow plan will provide care for older people

A 20 bungalow plan has been submitted for Fred Tuddenham Drive in Cawston - Credit: Google Street View

A bid to build a care village for older people has been submitted to planners.

Plans for a residential care facility, including 20 assisted living bungalows on Fred Tuddenham Drive in north Cawston have been submitted to Broadland District Council.

The 2.8 acre site between Reepham and Aylsham would feature self-contained units, as well as a care building and club house/assembly room.

A statement on behalf of the applicant said housing for older people was "critical" as the proportion of the UK population ages.

It said: "Offering older people, a better choice of accommodation to suit their changing needs can help them live independently for longer, feel more connected to their communities and help reduce costs to the social care and health systems."

The applicant said the application would provide essential facilities and services for elderly people, allowing them to retain independence while accessing care in their own homes.

Residents will have access to 24-hour emergency care, services and facilities, including maintenance, cleaning and personal care.

The statement said: "Care villages are known to delay the need for NHS resources, since residents are able to rely on care that otherwise, in the wider community, would mean a trip to the GP or delayed release from hospital."

Residents will need to be at least 55 years old, with a planned care or support need.