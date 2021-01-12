Major project to bring 105 new homes to west Norfolk

Published: 7:10 AM January 12, 2021

Developers have announced work has started on a major housing scheme which will see more than 100 new homes built in west Norfolk.

Partners Lovell and West Norfolk Council (WNC) have said the scheme, which is named Nora 4, will bring a selection of 105 new homes to the Nar Ouse Regeneration Area in King's Lynn.

The first homes are expected to be completed on a former factory brownfield site situated off Morston Drift in February 2022, with plans for construction to be completed as a whole in May 2023.

It includes 37 homes available for open market sale, 52 for private rental, 11 for affordable rent and five for shared ownership.

The development comes as part of a large-scale housing project brought forward by the council which will see up to 1,016 homes built across nine sites in the Lynnsport and Marsh Lane areas by 2025.

Simon Medler, regional managing director at Lovell, said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing these much-needed homes to King’s Lynn, following the success of previous developments in the Major Housing Partnership.

"Work is now well underway and we’re looking forward to introducing these brand-new homes to the King’s Lynn community.”

Peter Gidney, cabinet member for project delivery at WNC, said the site had been an "extremely difficult" one to bring forward but the council, Lovell, WSP, Bowie Construction, Power Better and other contractors have worked together to solve issues.

He added: "Once complete this project will allow the circular river walk to be open to the general public and directly link all the new developments together as well as improving links to the older parts of South Lynn.”

Michael Saunders, construction manager at Lovell, said: “This is the first project in partnership with the borough council that has commenced since the pandemic and we’re still hoping to work with local groups and organisations to reinvigorate the area once government restrictions allow, highlighting our dedication and commitment to improving King’s Lynn and creating thriving new communities.”

The project is said to have brought "numerous community improvements to King’s Lynn," including new link road Lynnsport Way, improved parking facilities and an enhanced play area at Lynnsport.