Household Cavalry cancels open day

Video

Published: 12:25 PM July 5, 2021 Updated: 1:02 PM July 5, 2021

The open day held by the Household Cavalry at Bodney Camp has been cancelled. - Credit: Archant

An open day held by the Household Cavalry has been cancelled as a result of the pandemic's roadmap being pushed back.

The hugely popular summertime extravaganza sees the cavalry's mounted regiment journey from London to Nelson's County for the event at Bodney Camp, near Watton.

The event, which was due to take place on July 17, has been cancelled for a second consecutive year after the Covid guidelines were shifted.

It usually attracts thousands of visitors from across the region, offering an array of entertainment including several horse displays in the main arena.

Thousands of people would often come along to the open day. The crowd here pictured back in 2015. - Credit: Archant

Families are usually given the opportunity to pet and feed the horses, with a selection of equine stalls and food and drink vendors also spread around the camp.

The regiment is still visiting Norfolk this month, as the army see it as an opportunity for personnel to recharge their batteries following a busy ceremonial season.