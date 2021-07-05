News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Video

Household Cavalry cancels open day

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 12:25 PM July 5, 2021    Updated: 1:02 PM July 5, 2021
Scenes from the Bodney Camp Open Day, with visitors getting the chance to see up close the Household

The open day held by the Household Cavalry at Bodney Camp has been cancelled. - Credit: Archant

An open day held by the Household Cavalry has been cancelled as a result of the pandemic's roadmap being pushed back.

The hugely popular summertime extravaganza sees the cavalry's mounted regiment journey from London to Nelson's County for the event at Bodney Camp, near Watton.

The event, which was due to take place on July 17, has been cancelled for a second consecutive year after the Covid guidelines were shifted. 

It usually attracts thousands of visitors from across the region, offering an array of entertainment including several horse displays in the main arena.

Scenes from the Bodney Camp Open Day, with visitors getting the chance to see up close the Household

Thousands of people would often come along to the open day. The crowd here pictured back in 2015. - Credit: Archant

Families are usually given the opportunity to pet and feed the horses, with a selection of equine stalls and food and drink vendors also spread around the camp.

The regiment is still visiting Norfolk this month, as the army see it as an opportunity for personnel to recharge their batteries following a busy ceremonial season.

The Household Cavalry training on the beach at Holkham. Picture: Ian Burt

The Household Cavalry training on the beach at Holkham back in 2017. - Credit: Ian Burt/Archant

Most Read

  1. 1 Man in late teens raped in church yard
  2. 2 TV's Simon Thomas and Derrina Jebb marry at Norwich Cathedral
  3. 3 Person rescued after serious crash closes busy road
  1. 4 Police called as teenagers climb on top of old department store
  2. 5 Pub faces licence review after complaints over fights and noise
  3. 6 John Lewis unveils plans to build 10,000 rental homes
  4. 7 'Unprecedented demand' creates scramble for homes in north Norfolk
  5. 8 Jailed in June: 11 Norfolk criminals locked up last month
  6. 9 'It's horrendous' - Community in shock following news of church yard rape
  7. 10 Man dies after car collides with parked van
Norfolk Live
Watton News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Zelley jeweller BrewDog gold can Norwich

'Gold' can won in Willy Wonka-style contest sparks dispute

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
The A47 is closed after a 4x4 towing a horsebox carrying bulls crashed

Norfolk Live | Updated

A47 closed after 4x4 towing bulls crashes

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Tanya Martin and Mark Hougham, with their two-year-old son Austin, at the Castle Inn in Bungay.

Michelin restaurant owners hand over reins after 14 years

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Vessel run aground.

Video

Family-of-six rescued from boat after it veered into reeds

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus