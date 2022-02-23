'It's devastating': Neighbours tell of shock at Lynn house fire

Police seal off Raby Avenue in King;s Lynn, as firefighters tackle a house blaze - Credit: Chris Bishop

Neighbours fear a young family has lost everything after fire tore through their home.

Firefighters from across west Norfolk and the Fens were called after the blaze broke out in an end terrace house on Raby Avenue in King's Lynn.

The alarm was raised just after 1.30pm on Wednesday. Fire crews from King's Lynn, Massingham, Heacham, Downham Market, Sandringham, Wisbech and March were still on the scene more than three hours later.

Emergency services at the scene of the fire on Raby Avenue, in King's Lynn - Credit: Chris Bishop

Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to look down through the collapsed roof of the property after the flames were extinguished by firefighters using hosereel jets and breathing apparatus.

Neighbours said they heard a loud bang at around 1.30pm. Tiah Richardson, who lives in the same terrace two doors away said: "It literally just went bang, it just exploded.

"We ran out and the whole street was full of smoke, the fire brigade were here within minutes."

Firefighters use a thermal imaging camera to check the fire has been extinguished - Credit: Chris Bishop

Miss Richardson, 22, said the house was lived in a by a young woman, her partner and young children.

"I feel bad for her," she said. "They've lost everything, it's devastating."

The end terrace property was gutted by the fire - Credit: Chris Bishop

The family were not in the property when the fire broke out and no-one was injured.

"It's scary," another neighbour said. "If she'd been in there with the kids it could have been a totally different story."

The blaze caused the roof to collapse as it gutted the top floor of the two storey property.

Firefighters on the scene of the blaze on Raby Avenue in King's Lynn - Credit: Chris Bishop

Fire crews stopped the fire spreading along the terrace, but smoke entered neighbouring houses via the loft space.

Raby Avenue, off Columbia Way in North Lynn, was cordoned off by police for more than three hours as firefighters tackled the incident.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Firefighters use an aerial ladder to inspect the fire damaged property - Credit: Chris Bishop



