Multiple national-award nominations for Norfolk hospital radio station

Hospital Broadcasting Association award nominees Carrie Ingram-Gettins and Liam Mandy from Hospital Radio Lynn. Photo: HRL HRL

A hospital radio station is celebrating multiple nominations at this year’s Hospital Broadcasting Association (HBA) awards.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Volunteers at Hospital Radio Lynn based at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, present daily radio shows and their dedication has been rewarded with more nominations at the annual awards which celebrate the best and brightest that the country has to offer for local hospital radio.

Liam Mandy and Carrie Ingram-Gettins have been nominated for Best Newcomer and Best Female respectively and will represent the station and county at the award ceremony in Stoke-on-Trent on March 30.

Miss Ingram-Gettins said: “It means a lot to be nominated as it shows that the effort we put in pays off and our enthusiasm for the station comes across.”

Mr Mandy said: “I’m incredibly honoured to be nominated for best newcomer. I’ve been with Hospital Radio Lynn for just over six months now and I’ve already learnt so much and met some wonderful people.”

For more information visit www.hospitalradiolynn.org.uk or click here