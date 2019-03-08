Horsford landlord claims unannounced road works is losing him trade Luke Powell

Clint Smith, who runs the Dog Inn, claims he was not informed by Virgin Media ahead of the work being carried out on Thursday morning (May 17). Photo: Luke Powell Archant

A Horsford landlord says he is losing trade due to unannounced road works outside his pub.

Clint Smith, who runs the Dog Inn, claims he was not informed by Virgin Media about the work being carried out on Thursday morning (May 17).

The main entrance to his car park, off Holt Road, was still blocked by barriers on Friday afternoon.

Mr Smith, 56, who runs the pub with his partner Shirley Rogers, said: "We could do without this disruption and it would have been nice if we had received a courtesy call ahead of it.

"It makes it look as though the pub is shut at the moment and it's affecting our trade."

A Virgin Media spokesman said contractors were carrying out "essential maintenance work" due to be complete by the middle of next week.

"We have spoken to the business owner directly and have apologised for the inconvenience caused," the spokesman said.