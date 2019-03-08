'It was absolutely wonderful' - Norfolk attraction tops highlights of man's 4,300 mile charity walk

Laurence Carter, 58, said Horsey Gap was a highlight of his 4,300 mile charity walk. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes Archant

A man who has completed a gruelling 4,300 mile charity walk around the English coastline said he was left "amazed" by a popular Norfolk attraction.

A grey seal pup on the footpath at Horsey Beach. Picture: Andy Roberts A grey seal pup on the footpath at Horsey Beach. Picture: Andy Roberts

Laurence Carter, 58, began the walk in June 2018 in memory of his wife Melitta.

Passing through the rolling hills of Northumberland and extensive beaches in Brighton, the 58-year-old wasn't short of picturesque views.

However, it was the Horsey Gap in Norfolk which made a lasting impression on him.

"I didn't expect to see any seals on my walk so when I saw them right in front of me I couldn't believe it," he said.

Melitta Carter died aged 53 from cervical cancer in 2015. Photo: Submitted by Laurence Carter Melitta Carter died aged 53 from cervical cancer in 2015. Photo: Submitted by Laurence Carter

"It was absolutely wonderful and definitely one of the highlights of my walk."

Mr Carter's wife was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2012 and died three years later aged 53.

The 58-year-old wanted to not only raise money to help fund research into cervical screening uptake but to also highlight the importance of screenings themselves.

So far he has raised around £70,000.

Mr Carter in Seaford, East Sussex, having completed his walk. Picture: Laurence Carter Mr Carter in Seaford, East Sussex, having completed his walk. Picture: Laurence Carter

He said: "I am delighted to have raised that much but I want to do more.

"I'm currently thinking of different ways we can raise more money.

"The most rewarding part for me was to know I was raising awareness of cervical screenings."

Mr Carter, originally from London, completed the year-long walk at the end of last month in East Sussex, the place where it all began.

His adventures took him to places including Cornwall, Devon, Wales and Lincolnshire.

The 58-year-old has discussed completing a bike ride in America next but said he has enjoyed his return to work at the World Bank in Washington, D.C.

"I was relieved when I crossed the finish line but also a little bit sad it had all come to an end," he said.

"I got to meet a lot of brilliant people but I think by the end my legs were ready for a rest."

Mr Carter walked 10 miles a day with a number of rest days also included.

He was joined by more than 40 people on the last leg of his walk from Cuckmere valley to Seaford where he was met by his three children and mum.

For more information on Mr Carter's journey or to donate visit the 3500toendit website.