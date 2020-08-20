Horse rescued from Norfolk Broads waterway

Firefighters rescued a horse from a dyke in Horning on August 20, 2020. Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

A horse had to be rescued after getting stuck in a dyke.

The horse was discovered trapped in four feet of water on Hall Lane, Horning, on the Norfolk Broads, just after 8am on Thursday, August 20.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said it was understood the horse could have been stuck in the water overnight.

Two crews, one from Wroxham and the other from Carrow, arrived just after 8.20am and the animal was on dry land at around 9.05am.

The fire service spokesperson added the horse was reported to have its head above the water.

It was not injured from the ordeal and reunited with its owner after being rescued.