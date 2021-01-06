Published: 11:35 AM January 6, 2021

Organisers of a charity set up to support those facing homelessness this winter said they were “overwhelmed” following a campaign calling for donations.

The Hope at Christmas 2020 campaign, run by Hopestead, sought donations such as food, clothing, and vouchers, as well as new and unwrapped toys. People also donated via the charity’s Just Giving page.

Marie-Claire Delbrouque, managing director, said: "We have been absolutely thrilled and moved by the generosity and kindness of everyone who donated to our campaign.

“Every donation makes a real difference.

“This campaign has been a huge success and has already made a positive impact across the East of England. We are grateful to everyone who supported us, donated, and volunteered.

You may also want to watch:

“This campaign is just one step towards achieving our overall goal of ending homelessness in the East of England.”

A total of 25 Christmas gift packs of toiletries and sweet treats, along with Christmas cards and Greggs vouchers, were donated to individuals living in hostels across the city and surrounding areas.

Enough donations were also provided to Food And Beverage Buggies (FABB) to enable them to cook meals three times a day, well into 2021.

The team from Food and Beverages Buddies collecting donations - Credit: The Engaging People Company

A spokesperson for FABB said: "We are totally amazed. We’ll have stock well into the new year. We cannot express our gratitude enough."

Sleeping bags, warm clothing, thermal items, and food containers were amongst the items donated to The People’s Picnic.

The campaign also allowed Hopestead to give £300 towards The People's Picnic's new van, enabling volunteers to continue their distributing work.

Pet food, treats, toys, blankets, hi-visibility coats and collars, were also given to Street Vets, a charity that delivers free veterinary care to pet owners who are experiencing homelessness.

The team from Street Vets collecting donations - Credit: The Engaging People Company

The Hopestead team collected donations across East Anglia in December and donated to other organisations in the region, including the Salvation Army, Ipswich Winter Night Shelter, and Wintercomfort Cambridge.

For more information visit the website, Twitter @_hopestead, Instagram @_hopestead, or Hopestead on Facebook.