Gallery

Honor Blackman: Remembering the Bond girl who had her chips - and her chopper - in Norfolk

Honor Blackman eating fish and chips at Sheringham. Image: Maurice Gray Archant

Thanks to her roles in The Avengers and as Bond girl Pussy Galore, Honor Blackman will forever be remembered as one of Britain’s cultural icons.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Honor Blackman at Sheringham Little Theatre in 2007. Image: Maurice Gray Honor Blackman at Sheringham Little Theatre in 2007. Image: Maurice Gray

Famed for her creativity and sense of style, Ms Blackman died on April 5, aged 92.

Many in Norfolk will be able to look back on two particularly memorable visits Ms Blackman to the county.

The actor stared in a performance in Sheringham in 2008, when she had let on that fish and chips was her favourite meal.

So Ben and Jules Mutton, who ran the town’s Marmalades Bistro, decided to stay open late to serve her supper.

Honor Blackman, best known for her roles as Cathy Gale in The Avengers, Bond girl Pussy Galor, on a visit to the Old Buckenham Air Show in 2015, takes a ride in the helicopter used in Goldfinger. Picture: Old Buckenham Air Show Honor Blackman, best known for her roles as Cathy Gale in The Avengers, Bond girl Pussy Galor, on a visit to the Old Buckenham Air Show in 2015, takes a ride in the helicopter used in Goldfinger. Picture: Old Buckenham Air Show

Photo-journalist Maurice Gray, who interviewed her at the time, remembers: “Honor had just completed a ‘one-woman show’ at Sheringham Little theatre and because she loves fish and chips it was arranged that Marmalades Bistro was prepared to stay open until 1am until Honor Blackman was ready to eat.

“She thoroughly enjoyed the meal, with a bottle of Champagne. It was just my luck she allowed me to take this exclusive picture, although I did end up paying the restaurant bill! Well worth it.”

Mr Mutton later remembered Ms Blackman as “a really lovely lady”.

“She had just finished a show at the theatre and said she wanted to come here, so we stayed open.

Honor Blackman, best known for her roles as Cathy Gale in The Avengers, Bond girl Pussy Galor, on a visit to the Old Buckenham Air Show in 2015, reunited with the Spectre Aston DB5. Picture: Old Buckenham Air Show Honor Blackman, best known for her roles as Cathy Gale in The Avengers, Bond girl Pussy Galor, on a visit to the Old Buckenham Air Show in 2015, reunited with the Spectre Aston DB5. Picture: Old Buckenham Air Show

“We didn’t have fish and chips on our menu at the time but we cooked it then.

“She was very much a character, a really nice lady. Very chatty, we had a little chat with her. It’s not every day you meet a Bond girl.”

Ms Blackman’s visit to the Old Buckenham Air Show in 2015 was the highlight of that year’s festival.

More than 50 years after her appearance alongside 007 in Goldfinger, she was reunited with the Hiller helicopter she piloted in the final scenes of the film.

Honor Blackman, best known for her roles as Cathy Gale in The Avengers, Bond girl Pussy Galor, on a visit to the Old Buckenham Air Show in 2015, alongside a gold Rolls Royce. Picture: Old Buckenham Air Show Honor Blackman, best known for her roles as Cathy Gale in The Avengers, Bond girl Pussy Galor, on a visit to the Old Buckenham Air Show in 2015, alongside a gold Rolls Royce. Picture: Old Buckenham Air Show

The air show’s organisers also had the Aston DB5 used in Spectre a gold Rolls Royce on hand for the occasion.

She later said she was “really thrilled” with how the day had gone.

Ms Blackman served as a motor cycle dispatch rider during the Second World War, before breaking into acting in a West End play called The Guinea Pig.

Sean Connery (left) and Honor Blackman pictured before filming of the third Bond movie Goldfinger as James Bond and Pussy Galore. They'll be reunited in the latest novel based on Ian Fleming's creation and Pussy Galroe will be reunited with the original helicopter from Goldfinger at Old Buckenham Airshow. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. I Photo credit should read: PA/PA Wire Sean Connery (left) and Honor Blackman pictured before filming of the third Bond movie Goldfinger as James Bond and Pussy Galore. They'll be reunited in the latest novel based on Ian Fleming's creation and Pussy Galroe will be reunited with the original helicopter from Goldfinger at Old Buckenham Airshow. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. I Photo credit should read: PA/PA Wire

Old Buckenham Airshow 2015 Honor Blackman is guest at the show and is reunited with the Hiller helicopter she flew in Goldfinger. Old Buckenham Airshow 2015 Honor Blackman is guest at the show and is reunited with the Hiller helicopter she flew in Goldfinger.

Old Buckenham Airshow 2015 Honor Blackman is guest at the show and is reunited with the Hiller helicopter she flew in Goldfinger. Old Buckenham Airshow 2015 Honor Blackman is guest at the show and is reunited with the Hiller helicopter she flew in Goldfinger.

Old Buckenham Airshow 2015 Honor Blackman is guest at the show and is reunited with the Hiller helicopter she flew in Goldfinger. Honor has a flight in the helicopter. Old Buckenham Airshow 2015 Honor Blackman is guest at the show and is reunited with the Hiller helicopter she flew in Goldfinger. Honor has a flight in the helicopter.

You may also want to watch:

Old Buckenham Airshow 2015 Honor Blackman is guest at the show and is reunited with the Hiller helicopter she flew in Goldfinger. Honor has a flight in the helicopter. Old Buckenham Airshow 2015 Honor Blackman is guest at the show and is reunited with the Hiller helicopter she flew in Goldfinger. Honor has a flight in the helicopter.

Old Buckenham Airshow 2015 Honor Blackman is guest at the show and is reunited with the Hiller helicopter she flew in Goldfinger. Old Buckenham Airshow 2015 Honor Blackman is guest at the show and is reunited with the Hiller helicopter she flew in Goldfinger.

Old Buckenham Airshow 2015 Honor Blackman is guest at the show and is reunited with the Hiller helicopter she flew in Goldfinger. She signs the helicopter. Old Buckenham Airshow 2015 Honor Blackman is guest at the show and is reunited with the Hiller helicopter she flew in Goldfinger. She signs the helicopter.

Old Buckenham Airshow 2015 Honor Blackman is guest at the show and is reunited with the Hiller helicopter she flew in Goldfinger. She autographs the helicopter. Old Buckenham Airshow 2015 Honor Blackman is guest at the show and is reunited with the Hiller helicopter she flew in Goldfinger. She autographs the helicopter.

Old Buckenham Airshow 2015 Honor Blackman is guest at the show and is reunited with the Hiller helicopter she flew in Goldfinger. Old Buckenham Airshow 2015 Honor Blackman is guest at the show and is reunited with the Hiller helicopter she flew in Goldfinger.