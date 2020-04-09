Honor Blackman: Remembering the Bond girl who had her chips - and her chopper - in Norfolk
Thanks to her roles in The Avengers and as Bond girl Pussy Galore, Honor Blackman will forever be remembered as one of Britain’s cultural icons.
Famed for her creativity and sense of style, Ms Blackman died on April 5, aged 92.
Many in Norfolk will be able to look back on two particularly memorable visits Ms Blackman to the county.
The actor stared in a performance in Sheringham in 2008, when she had let on that fish and chips was her favourite meal.
So Ben and Jules Mutton, who ran the town’s Marmalades Bistro, decided to stay open late to serve her supper.
Photo-journalist Maurice Gray, who interviewed her at the time, remembers: “Honor had just completed a ‘one-woman show’ at Sheringham Little theatre and because she loves fish and chips it was arranged that Marmalades Bistro was prepared to stay open until 1am until Honor Blackman was ready to eat.
“She thoroughly enjoyed the meal, with a bottle of Champagne. It was just my luck she allowed me to take this exclusive picture, although I did end up paying the restaurant bill! Well worth it.”
Mr Mutton later remembered Ms Blackman as “a really lovely lady”.
“She had just finished a show at the theatre and said she wanted to come here, so we stayed open.
“We didn’t have fish and chips on our menu at the time but we cooked it then.
“She was very much a character, a really nice lady. Very chatty, we had a little chat with her. It’s not every day you meet a Bond girl.”
Ms Blackman’s visit to the Old Buckenham Air Show in 2015 was the highlight of that year’s festival.
More than 50 years after her appearance alongside 007 in Goldfinger, she was reunited with the Hiller helicopter she piloted in the final scenes of the film.
The air show’s organisers also had the Aston DB5 used in Spectre a gold Rolls Royce on hand for the occasion.
She later said she was “really thrilled” with how the day had gone.
Ms Blackman served as a motor cycle dispatch rider during the Second World War, before breaking into acting in a West End play called The Guinea Pig.
