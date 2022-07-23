Burst water main floods home and causes road to bow

A burst water main in Cromer has flooded a home and damaged the road, with many homes with little or no water - Credit: Sharon Powles

Aghast neighbours have leapt into action and barricaded their gardens after a torrent of water gushed from a nearby water main.

The water has caused the road to bow and is flooding into the porch of a home in Cromer.

Several properties in the seaside town are currently without water or have low pressure since the incident began this morning (July 23).

People living in Mill Road have closed it off to traffic themselves and have placed sandbags in front of their home as they eagerly await engineers to respond.

Mill Road residents have put sandbags in front of their homes to protect them from flooding - Credit: Sharon Powles

Sharon Powles, 54, who lives on the street said: "There is a torrent of water pouring out and people have come out to watch it as it gets worse. It's a bit of a shock.

"The road has bubbled up in three different places and at one point it has bowed so much the tarmac is above the level of the pavement.

"A holiday let at the bottom has had its porch flooded and people have put out sandbags to protect their properties."

The road has been blocked off to prevent drivers from travelling along it - Credit: Sharon Powles

On its website, Anglian Water has said it has identified a burst water main in the area and engineers are on the way to fix the issue.

An estimated time of completion for the works is 2pm this afternoon.

The area affected by the burst water main in Cromer - Credit: Anglian Water

Nearly half of the town has been affected, with the impact stretching from properties on the coast to near Felbrigg, the website shows.

Locals are filling up their watering cans as a torrent of water floods out from the burst water main - Credit: Sharon Powles

Ms Powles added: "My neighbour called the water board this morning at about 6.30am but as of 9.30am we haven't had anyone turn up.

"People have moved their cars out of the way and Sanders Coaches have been informed so buses don't come down the road.

A Mill Road resident fills up watering cans as water rushes out from a drain following a burst water main in Cromer - Credit: Sharon Powles

"Some are making sure the water doesn't go to waste and are filling up their watering cans."

Due to a burst water main there will be no buses serving Mill Road in Cromer Untill further notice.



CH2 and X44/44a Services will divert via Norwich Road in both directions and then back to the Normal routes.

Apologies for any inconviene caused. pic.twitter.com/SzPtmdcvru — Sanders Coaches (@SandersCoaches) July 23, 2022

Sanders Coaches has said no buses will serve Main Road until further notice following the incident.

Instead the company has diverted services via Norwich Road.



