Former care home with poor record could become flats
- Credit: Google StreetView
A former care home that was closed with a dismal safety record could now be converted into 20 flats.
Plans have been drawn up to convert the three buildings that housed the former Felmingham Old Rectory care home in the village of Felmingham, near North Walsham, into homes.
The care home shut down in 2019 after a series of inspections by the Care Quality Commission led to damning reports. Its final evaluation of the service deemed the care home unsafe and not well led.
Paul Bartholomew has applied to North Norfolk District Council for permission to go ahead with the conversion, which would create 12 one-bedroom and eight two-bedroom homes on the 0.6 hectare (1.4 acre) site.
A communal garden at the site would be created for the use of the residents, and the number of on-site care parking spaces would be increased from 12 to 24, along with 20 cycle spaces.
The Old Rectory became a care home in the 1980s.
