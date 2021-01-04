More than 800 homes hit by power cut
- Credit: UK Power Networks
Hundreds of homes across three Norfolk districts were left without power this morning after a fault on an overhead line.
The issue left 809 homes without electricity across seven different postcodes, with 438 still powerless as of 8.30am on Monday.
The bulk of the affected homes appear to be to the south and west of Norwich, with residents in and around Tasburgh, Wymondham, Hardingham, Lenwade and Reepham left without electricity.
Meanwhile, some residents in and around Roughton in north Norfolk were also affected.
UK Power Networks said they became aware of the issue at 8.04am, and apologised for any disruption.
You may also want to watch:
A statement said: "We didn’t know in advance there would be a power cut, but now that we know, our teams will do everything they can to get your power back quickly.
"Engineers in our control room have switched some customers power back on in your area. To get everyone’s power back on we may need to attend to investigate and make repairs."
Most Read
- 1 Scores of Norfolk schools will not reopen today
- 2 The Norfolk primary schools which will not reopen on January 4
- 3 Norfolk Covid case rate tops 350 per 100,000
- 4 Calls for lockdown as 81% of cases at N&N found to be new variant
- 5 Former bank on sale for £1.1million with vault turned into sauna
- 6 Covid chaos as more than 100 Norfolk schools stay closed
- 7 Latest figures show where Covid has been rising and falling in Norfolk
- 8 Firefighters tackle blaze at house
- 9 Could region be hit by return of Beast from the East?
- 10 Police inspector sacked after paragliding accident while on sick leave
After switching some people's power back on remotely, the utility firm sent out engineers at 8.17am to investigate and fix the issue still affecting more than 400 properties.
Affected postcodes include NR9 4, NR9 5, NR10 4, NR11 8, NR15 1, NR18 0 and NR18 9, though not everyone living in these postcodes will be without power.
UK Power Networks hopes to resolve the issue for everyone by 10.30am.