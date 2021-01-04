More than 800 homes hit by power cut

Published: 8:53 AM January 4, 2021

People living in and to the north of Wymondham were among those affected by a power cut on Monday morning which initially affected more than 800 homes in Norfolk. - Credit: UK Power Networks

Hundreds of homes across three Norfolk districts were left without power this morning after a fault on an overhead line.

The issue left 809 homes without electricity across seven different postcodes, with 438 still powerless as of 8.30am on Monday.

The bulk of the affected homes appear to be to the south and west of Norwich, with residents in and around Tasburgh, Wymondham, Hardingham, Lenwade and Reepham left without electricity.

Meanwhile, some residents in and around Roughton in north Norfolk were also affected.

UK Power Networks said they became aware of the issue at 8.04am, and apologised for any disruption.

A statement said: "We didn’t know in advance there would be a power cut, but now that we know, our teams will do everything they can to get your power back quickly.

"Engineers in our control room have switched some customers power back on in your area. To get everyone’s power back on we may need to attend to investigate and make repairs."

After switching some people's power back on remotely, the utility firm sent out engineers at 8.17am to investigate and fix the issue still affecting more than 400 properties.

Affected postcodes include NR9 4, NR9 5, NR10 4, NR11 8, NR15 1, NR18 0 and NR18 9, though not everyone living in these postcodes will be without power.

UK Power Networks hopes to resolve the issue for everyone by 10.30am.