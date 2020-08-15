Power cut leaves Norwich homes without electricity
PUBLISHED: 08:41 15 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:03 15 August 2020
UK Power Networks
People in part of Norwich woke up on Saturday (August 15) morning to discover they were without electricity, after homes were hit by a power cut.
You may also want to watch:
UK Power Networks says the power cut has affected people living in the NR2 area of Norwich, which includes parts of Earlham Road, Dereham Road, Unthank Road and numerous streets in between.
The problem was blamed on a fault with a piece of electrical equipment, with UK Power Networks saying they are working to fix the issue.
They estimated the power will be restored to the homes between 11am and 12pm.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.