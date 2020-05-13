Four fire crews called to homes engulfed in blaze
PUBLISHED: 19:13 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 19:13 13 May 2020
Fire crews from across Norfolk were called after a fire broke out at a house near Fakenham.
Emergency services were called at 3.20pm today (May 13) to reports of smoke coming from the two-storey house at River Court in Hempton.
Crews from Fakenham, Wells, Massing and Kings Lynn were sent to deal with the blaze that is believed to have spread to neighbouring properties..
Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used main and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire which was put out by about 4.40pm.
Teams continued at the scene using thermal imaging cameras to check for hot spots and prevent the fire from reigniting.
