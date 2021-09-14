More than 450 homes hit by power cut in mid Norfolk

Published: 9:41 PM September 14, 2021

More than 450 homes were hit with a power cut in mid Norfolk this evening.

UK Power Networks was first alerted at around 3.30pm on Tuesday September 14. The company received 21 phone calls from customers.

Postcodes affected by the power cut include NR19 2, NR20 3, NR20 4 and NR20 5.

In an update at 9pm, they wrote: “It's going to take us a little longer than we expected to get all the power back on in the area.

“Our engineers have advised there is further work required than we originally anticipated.

“Therefore, we're now aiming to restore supplies between 9pm and 10pm. We are sorry we've had to change the estimated time, but we'll keep you updated.”

At 9.30pm the company added: “Our engineers have been able to reroute more power around the faulty section of the network and restore a further 159 supplies

“There are now 311 properties still affected, so your power may have come on sooner than we originally advised.

“If you're still off, please don't worry; work on the issue will continue.”