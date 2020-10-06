Search

Homes could be built on pub site - but it won’t be closing

PUBLISHED: 07:24 06 October 2020 | UPDATED: 07:48 06 October 2020

The Gordon pub on Gordon Avenue in Norwich, which could soon see two homes built on its car park Photo: Steve Adams

A pub on the edge of Norwich could be set to lose a section of its car park and beer garden to two new houses.

Punch Partnerships Ltd, which owns the Gordon in Thorpe St Andrew, has applied to Broadland Council for permission to build the pair of homes on part of the pub car park.

The new homes would be within a 50 metre radius of the Gordon Avenue pub itself, but would not, however, result in closure of the venue, which would continue to operate as normal.

Should the plans get the go ahead, it would see two three-bedroom homes build on the eastern part of the car park, with each property being allocated two parking spaces of their own.

As a result, the pub would see its own parking provision scaled back to 16 spaces, but otherwise continue to function as normal.

Papers submitted with the application also indicate it would continue to operate with a beer garden and outdoor seating, with the new homes making us of an “underused” area of land to the side and rear of the building.

The pub, which has been licensed since 1934, was placed up for sale by Punch in 2011 and did briefly close down, but has been fully operational since 2014.

In a letter submitted with the application, Caroline Dack, who runs the pub, said she did not feel that the loss of space would be fundamental to the business.”

She wrote: “Part of the beer garden and car park will be attributed to this development and the proposal will result in a small loss of parking and garden space; we do not envisage that the development will detract from the pub operation.”

Punch Pubs has been approached for comment.

