Homeless shelter to provide warm food and beds over Christmas period

Diane Dickson, Andrea Jarrold, and Nadine Forde are setting up the Thetford Night Shelter. Picture: Andrea Jarrold Archant

“No-one should be without food and shelter in our town over the Christmas period.”

That’s the driving mission behind the Thetford Night Shelter which aims to offer a hot meal and a bed to those who find themselves homeless during the festive season.

“There are so many people who have so much to offer,” added Andrea Jarrold, one of the project’s organisers, “it is really about being generous to those who are poor and needy.”

The project at the Salvation Army Hall will see evening meals available every night from Monday, December 17 until Wednesday, January 2 between 6pm and 9pm, and overnight shelter and breakfast every day between 10pm and 10am from Sunday, December 23 until Thursday, January 3.

Organised by three volunteers, Miss Jarrold, Nadine Forde, and Diane Dickson, helping people is at the heart of the project.

Miss Jarrold said: “It is just looking after those people because we do have a big issue with addiction, there is a lot of alcoholism and drugs and it has claimed lives.

“If people are getting cold or having to do stuff that they don’t want to do we just want to help look after them.”

She added: “The three of us and many others in the town have a real community heart, we love Thetford and we see that there are issues and we want to help.

“For all three of us there is a Christian aspect because Jesus said go and feed the poor and that is how he lived his life and that is how we want to live ours. We are all only a couple of pay packets away from poverty.”

With more than 30 volunteers offering their time to the project and more than 50 attending the first public meeting, the shelter has started off well but Miss Jarrold said they are always in need of more help and support.

She said: “There are about 232 support positions that need filling. That’s not one person per role, but we need more volunteers and we need more things such as bedding, quilts, and pillow cases.

“If anyone wants to donate or ask about what is needed, please contact us.”

If you would like to help or donate items to the shelter, call 07561187388 or email nightshelterthetford@gmail.com.

