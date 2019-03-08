Revealed: 12 homeless people thought to have died in as many months

Nine deaths of homeless people in Norfolk have been registered in 2018. Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

At least nine people died while homeless on the streets of Norfolk last year, new figures have revealed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

According to data from the Office for National Statistics, three homeless people died in Great Yarmouth, two in King's Lynn and west Norfolk, three in Norwich and one in south Norfolk.

But the actual figure may be higher - councils estimate that 12 people may have died while homeless.

The number of identified deaths comes as a slight increase on 2017, when eight homeless deaths were recorded, but a fall on 2016, when 10 were registered.

Those who died while living on the streets last year included 54-year-old father and former electrician Liam Lynch, who was found dead in an alleyway off King Street last August.

An inquest held into his death later heard that his death came four months after he left prison and had turned to crack cocaine.

In September, Remigijus Balsevicius was found at the bottom of a stairwell on Old Post Office Court.

An inquest into his death later heard that the 51-year-old father had been living in a tent.

You may also want to watch:

In August, the government told Safeguarding Adults Boards (SABs), which are run by local councils, to review all the deaths of rough sleepers in their areas.

Norfolk County Council said, considering limited resources, it would be difficult to do.

SABs carry out reviews when someone dies or is seriously harmed as a result of abuse or neglect, and where authorities could have done more to help, but there have been calls to see more homeless deaths reviewed.

We have contacted Norfolk County Council.

Nationally, an estimated 726 homeless people died in 2018, a 22pc increase in one year.

Deaths from drugs have more than doubled in the six years the ONS has been recording the data.