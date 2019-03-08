Search

Advanced search

Revealed: 12 homeless people thought to have died in as many months

PUBLISHED: 09:33 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:33 02 October 2019

Nine deaths of homeless people in Norfolk have been registered in 2018. Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Nine deaths of homeless people in Norfolk have been registered in 2018. Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

At least nine people died while homeless on the streets of Norfolk last year, new figures have revealed.

According to data from the Office for National Statistics, three homeless people died in Great Yarmouth, two in King's Lynn and west Norfolk, three in Norwich and one in south Norfolk.

But the actual figure may be higher - councils estimate that 12 people may have died while homeless.

The number of identified deaths comes as a slight increase on 2017, when eight homeless deaths were recorded, but a fall on 2016, when 10 were registered.

Those who died while living on the streets last year included 54-year-old father and former electrician Liam Lynch, who was found dead in an alleyway off King Street last August.

An inquest held into his death later heard that his death came four months after he left prison and had turned to crack cocaine.

In September, Remigijus Balsevicius was found at the bottom of a stairwell on Old Post Office Court.

An inquest into his death later heard that the 51-year-old father had been living in a tent.

You may also want to watch:

In August, the government told Safeguarding Adults Boards (SABs), which are run by local councils, to review all the deaths of rough sleepers in their areas.

Norfolk County Council said, considering limited resources, it would be difficult to do.

SABs carry out reviews when someone dies or is seriously harmed as a result of abuse or neglect, and where authorities could have done more to help, but there have been calls to see more homeless deaths reviewed.

We have contacted Norfolk County Council.

Nationally, an estimated 726 homeless people died in 2018, a 22pc increase in one year.

Deaths from drugs have more than doubled in the six years the ONS has been recording the data.

Most Read

Car dealership set to close making five people redundant

SLM Group has announced it will close its showroom as a Hyundai franchise and use it for other brands. Picture: GoogleMaps

Man suffers serious head injuries after fall from balcony in Norwich

Police at Duke's Palace Wharf, Duke Street, Norwich. PIC: Submitted.

Travellers set up camp at nature park

Travellers have set up camp at Scole Pocket Park near Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Mother of murderer smuggled drugs to him in prison hidden in Kinder Egg

Steven Butcher has been found guilty of the murder of Scott Tarrant. Photo: Suffolk Police.

Sand washed away just one month after £19m sandscaping project

High Tide at Walcott with Bacton Refinery in background. Picture: Maurice Gray

Most Read

Sand washed away just one month after £19m sandscaping project

High Tide at Walcott with Bacton Refinery in background. Picture: Maurice Gray

THAT Royal photo earned me more than £40,000

Rachel Murdoch and her mother Karen, whose Royal picture made the news worldwide. Picture: Chris Bishop

Car dealership set to close making five people redundant

SLM Group has announced it will close its showroom as a Hyundai franchise and use it for other brands. Picture: GoogleMaps

‘My adrenaline was flowing’: How hero shopper helped police officer who was being attacked

PC Dan Chilvers was attacked by a man on Haymarkey in Norwich on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Matt Cossey

Van left stranded at high tide in coastal town

This van was found stranded after high tide in Blakeney during a weekend of wet weather in Norfolk. Picture: Jason Gardiner/Norfolk Countryside Photos

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Car dealership set to close making five people redundant

SLM Group has announced it will close its showroom as a Hyundai franchise and use it for other brands. Picture: GoogleMaps

Mother of murderer smuggled drugs to him in prison hidden in Kinder Egg

Steven Butcher has been found guilty of the murder of Scott Tarrant. Photo: Suffolk Police.

Man suffers serious head injuries after fall from balcony in Norwich

Police at Duke's Palace Wharf, Duke Street, Norwich. PIC: Submitted.

Where the 336 crashes happened in Norwich last year

Work starting on the Fiveways roundabout in Earlham earlier this year. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Revealed: 12 homeless people thought to have died in as many months

Nine deaths of homeless people in Norfolk have been registered in 2018. Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists