Search

Advanced search

Online growth triggers move for gun sales

PUBLISHED: 11:23 05 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:15 05 December 2019

Nick Holt of Holts Auctioneers with the Hereward Gun, which is expected to sell for �60,000 - �80,000 Picture: Chris Bishop

Nick Holt of Holts Auctioneers with the Hereward Gun, which is expected to sell for �60,000 - �80,000 Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

The growth of online bidding has triggered a move to Norfolk for one of the country's biggest gun sales.

Nick Holt has more than 2,000 guns in his firm's latest sale, which will be taking place at Wolferton, near King's Lynn Picture: Chris BishopNick Holt has more than 2,000 guns in his firm's latest sale, which will be taking place at Wolferton, near King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Holts Auctioneers has moved its saleroom from London to its HQ on the Royal Estate at Wolferton, near King's Lynn.

Formed in 1993 by Nicholas Holt, the firm had previously held its sales at a hired barracks in Kensington.

"I'm a Londoner born and bred but it's got to the stage where's it's so expensive to hire," he said. "I have found that when I post a sale, within a week I have one million web hits.

A cased gun included ion the sale Picture: Chris BishopA cased gun included ion the sale Picture: Chris Bishop

"The world is now on our doorstep, there is no need to be in London.

"Hunting, shooting, fishing and country sports are not flavour of the month in the heart of London any more, it's just the way things have gone."

Buyers and collectors from around the world are expected to bid when the first sale at Wolferton takes place on Tuesday, December 10 (10am). Buyers can also attend by obtaining an entry pass in advance of the day.

Nick Holt with a pair of pirate's pistols Picture: Chris BishopNick Holt with a pair of pirate's pistols Picture: Chris Bishop

Thousands of guns and items of shooting paraphernalia are being arranged at Church Farm Barns, near the former Royal Station.

They include the Hereward Gun, a formidable 2-bore Mr Holt describes as "an eccentric one-off" which is expected to fetch around £60,000. A volley gun, made around 1800, is expected to fetch up to £15,000. Its seven barrels would be fired simultaneously during sea-borne battles, to bring down the masts of enemy ships.

Continuing the nautical theme, the sale includes a pair of 18th Century deck cannons and a pair of brass pirate's pistols, which could be used to club the enemy if shooting failed to send them to Davy Jones Locker.

Revolvers by Colt and other makers in the sale Picture: Chris BishopRevolvers by Colt and other makers in the sale Picture: Chris Bishop

There are rifles and revolvers, including pistols dating from US legendary maker Samuel Colt's brief foray into London.

Shotguns range in value from a few hundreds into the tens of thousands.

They include a set of four 12-bores with gold triggers made for the Maharajah of Patiala, which are expected to sell for £15,000.

Nick Holt with some off the thoussands of guns included in the sale Picture: Chris BishopNick Holt with some off the thoussands of guns included in the sale Picture: Chris Bishop

None of the lots are likely to beat Mr Holt's record price - some £500,000 paid by the Sultan of Brunei for the World Series, a set of five guns of different calibres, one for shooting on each continent.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two people hit by car after pulling over to search for missing mobile phone

Police on the scene of a serious crash on the A146 at Beccles. Picture; @NSRAPT

Plans could bring an end to visitor parking which leaves locals ‘dreading Christmas’

People in Winterton say visitors are blocking Beach Road as they did in this picture taken last year. Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Screwfix set to open store at controversial business park

An aerial view showing Dereham Business Hub in relation to retailers in the surrounding area. Picture: Brown and Co

Three car crash closes NDR roundabout

Police closed a section of the NDR following a collision between three cars. Picture: EDP Traffic Map

Trains to and from Norwich cancelled

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

Michael Bublé announces Norfolk gig

Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in Norfolk on his 2020 tour. Photo: PA Photos/Bantam

Row erupts between hotel and event after Christmas parties are cancelled

The Boudicca Hotel has entered into a legal dispute with the Norfolk Christmas Party company (inset) following the cancellation of events. Picture: Archant/Norfolk Christmas Party company

Loganair plans to quit Norwich and cancel flights

Loganair has announced it plans to quit Norwich Airport. Picture: Loganair

Young farmer has flock taken away after sheep drowns in ditch

Cameron Russell, inset, has been banned from keeping livestock. Picture: NTS/Antony Kelly

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: Lorry stuck in sinkhole on city road

A lorry is stuck in a sinkhole on Angel Road in Norwich. Picture Serena Bowles.

Pupil finds used needle and syringe in primary school car park

Heartsease Primary Academy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 2-1 Premier League defeat to Southampton

Norwich City's backline had a tough night at Southampton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Plans could bring an end to visitor parking which leaves locals ‘dreading Christmas’

People in Winterton say visitors are blocking Beach Road as they did in this picture taken last year. Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Lost young seal rescued from cliff

A seal has been rescued after finding itself on a cliff along the Norfolk coast.Picture: Jo Clarke
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists