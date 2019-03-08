'It was awesome' - Ben Youngs' former clubs react to World Cup rugby star's success

England Rugby player Ben Youngs. Picture: PA/Colin Finch PA/Colin Finch

The former local rugby clubs of Norfolk star Ben Youngs have shared their pride after his vital role in getting England into the World Cup Final.

Leicester Tigers Ben Youngs in 2016. Picture: Phil Mingo/Pinnacle/Aviva Leicester Tigers Ben Youngs in 2016. Picture: Phil Mingo/Pinnacle/Aviva

Youngs, 30, who used to play for Holt and North Walsham, is scrum-half for England and Leicester Tigers and has been praised by those who helped on his journey to success against New Zealand on Saturday.

Youngs, from Aylsham, played a key role as England defeated the reigning champions 19-7 in Yokohama, Japan.

Paul Williams, the chair of Holt Rugby Football Club, said: "It was awesome watching Ben and England play at their best and beat the best team in the world.

"To watch Ben play so well and help England was brilliant to see, we are all very proud of him."

England's Ben Youngs - going for glory at his third World Cup Picture: PA England's Ben Youngs - going for glory at his third World Cup Picture: PA

Youngs had a try controversially disallowed which would have made England's win even more emphatic.

Keith Jarvis, the chairman of North Walsham Rugby and Football Club said: "I felt sorry for Ben, especially as he was on his 94th cap for England, it would have been brilliant for him to get a try."

Mr Williams said: "We still hear from Ben's team, only recently was his old coach, Mike Bush, sent a bottle of champagne from Ben thanking him for everything he had done.

"Mike was also invited to the last match before England left for Japan, Ben had no idea he would be there."

The 30-year-old, who went to Gresham's School in Holt, has 94 caps for England, making him the third most capped back in English history.

His father, Nick Youngs, who was also a scrum-half, never faced South Africa, but he was part of a team that beat New Zealand in November 1983. His brother Tom Youngs also has 28 caps for England.

Douglas Robb, Gresham's Headmaster, said: "Saturday's game was an incredible win for England, and it was absolutely wonderful to see Gresham's alumnus Ben Youngs as part of the world-class England squad who defeated the All Blacks.

West Norfolk Under-10s are pictured with Tigers and England scrum-half Ben Youngs. Picture: Archant West Norfolk Under-10s are pictured with Tigers and England scrum-half Ben Youngs. Picture: Archant

"From his successes on the rugby field during his time at Gresham's, to being in the final of the 2019 World Cup, we are all immensely proud of Ben and his achievements.

"Talent for the sport certainly runs in the Youngs family, Ben's father Nick and brother Tom both also attended Gresham's and went on to play rugby for top English clubs and the national team.

"We will be cheering for Ben and the rest of Eddie Jones's men this Saturday, and hope to see the former Gresham's pupil as part of the World Cup winning team."

Youngs is set to play in the Rugby World Cup Final at 9am on Saturday, Norvember 2 against South Africa.

England scrum-half Ben Youngs switched sports to help with training for Aylsham Ladies. Picture: Archant England scrum-half Ben Youngs switched sports to help with training for Aylsham Ladies. Picture: Archant

Both North Walsham Rugby Club and Holt Rugby Club will be holding breakfast events at the respective club houses to watch the event.

