Missing 92-year-old found dead
The body of a 92-year-old man who was reported missing on Boxing Day has been found, police have said.
Frank Fidgeon, from Bodham, near Holt, was reported missing just after 4.30pm on December 26 after he had failed to show up to a planned visit to a family member at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.
He had left his home in his black Nissan Qashqai at around 1.30pm that day.
A passer-by reported finding an elderly man unconscious on the ground in Rightup Lane, Wymondham, shortly after midday today (December 27).
He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency service personnel.
Formal identification has not yet taken place, although Mr Fidgeon's family has been informed.
His death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.
