Emergency food boxes to be distributed in wake of ‘devastating’ supermarket fire

Budgens in Holt suffered a devastating fire on June 20. Picture: Enjoy Holt More Archant

Emergency food boxes are being made available for those in need after a devastating fire which destroyed Holt’s only supermarket.

Fire fighters on the scene after the massive blaze Saturday evening <20.06.2020> at Budgens of Holt. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Fire fighters on the scene after the massive blaze Saturday evening <20.06.2020> at Budgens of Holt. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A raft of other measures are being put into place to help residents in and around the town - which has a significant elderly population - following the blaze on the evening of Saturday, June 22.

The Kerridge Way store was completely destroyed by the fire that broke out after 9pm. Crowds gathered to witness the scene as the flames tore through the supermarket. Thankfully, no-one was injured in the blaze.

Sarah Butikofer, North Norfolk District Council leader, said the council was working with Budgens and Love Holt, the town’s chamber of commerce, to ensure residents still had access to groceries.

Mrs Butikofer said: “We have emergency boxes available straight off if anyone is in immediate need. We are working with Budgens to see if they can provide food from their store in Aylsham.

Fire fighters still at work after the massive blaze Saturday evening <20.06.2020> at Budgens of Holt. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Fire fighters still at work after the massive blaze Saturday evening <20.06.2020> at Budgens of Holt. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“They have done a superb job so far of helping the local community. We could also use other supermarkets to make sure everyone gets the help and support that they need.”

The store also housed the only post office in Holt.

Mrs Butikofer said the council was considering other ideas such as providing a shuttle bus service to other supermarkets, but pointed out that older residents often preferred to have their food delivered.

She said: “Elderly residents in particular are used to having their food delivered to them, and we need to make sure we get that up and running for them as quickly as possible.”

Fire fighters still at work after the massive blaze Saturday evening <20.06.2020> at Budgens of Holt. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Fire fighters still at work after the massive blaze Saturday evening <20.06.2020> at Budgens of Holt. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Rodney Smith, town mayor, said: “Holt Town Council is shocked and saddened by the terrible news regarding the devastating fire at Budgens, Holt. We thank the emergency services for their swift response.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with CT Baker, the Budgens staff and everybody affected by the fire.”

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker, who worked for the family who own the Budgens store and Bakers and Larners as part of the CT Baker Group, said: “For us to experience this loss so soon after the coronavirus crisis is truly devastating.

“But Holt is a strong, close-knit community and, working together, I am sure we can come through this, rebuild, and emerge even stronger.”

The fire service was at the scene for most of the day on Sunday.