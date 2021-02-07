Holocaust memorial ceremony unites care home and Dutch school
- Credit: Kingsley Healthcare
A poignant ceremony remembering victims of the Holocaust brought together a Norfolk care home and a school in the Netherlands.
Residents at Thorp House in Griston, near Watton, worked with pupils at Caston and Thompson primary schools to make 'stumbling stones', laid in Holland every year to commemorate Jewish families killed by the Nazis.
The stones were unveiled on Holocaust Memorial Day and will form a permanent memorial at the Kingsley Healthcare home.
The idea was initially inspired by teacher Lorraine Mead, who works at an international school in The Hague and has a strong interest in the Second World War courtesy of her grandparents' wartime experiences.
After Mrs Mead reached out last year to find surviving veterans in the UK, Thorp House's wellbeing coordinator, Marcia Hughes, introduced her to resident and Normandy veteran, John Lister.
You may also want to watch:
Mrs Mead was eager to share the 101-year-old's wartime story with her students, and he subsequently spoke to them via video call.
Mr Lister sadly died just after Christmas, but not before an idea for a new project was born.
“Lorraine told us how commemorative stumbling stones, or ‘strekelstenen’, are laid to mark the place Jewish families lived, and that inspired our idea," said Mrs Hughes.
Most Read
- 1 ‘Hugely loved’ NNUH nurse dies of Covid-19
- 2 Beloved family home set in eight acres goes up for sale
- 3 Covid cases by area: Infections drop further in most neighbourhoods
- 4 Barber shop shut down for lockdown opening and others investigated
- 5 Norfolk could see 15cm of snow, but 'tricky' to say when it will start
- 6 Norfolk battles floods and power cuts as snow falls
- 7 Dog owner 'broken' after Spring Spaniels stolen
- 8 Storm Darcy to bring heavy snow and strong winds to Norfolk and Waveney
- 9 Rare chance to live in one of prettiest streets in Norwich's 'village'
- 10 Well-known landlords to reopen closed riverside pub
“Although John passed away after Christmas, we decided to press ahead with the ceremony which was a tribute to him too. We planted a Christmas tree in his memory."
The ceremony saw Mrs Mead join via FaceTime and speak to residents Neil Cordell, 85, and former Women's Land Army recruit Beryl Prothero, 95.
Mr Cordell recalled his childhood memory of seeing a neighbour’s house bombed in Lincoln and watching a German plane flying near the cathedral.
Linda May, a teacher at Thompson Primary, added: “The children have forged strong connections with Thorp House.
"They have previously enjoyed listening to first-hand experiences of the residents who fought and lived through the wars.
"We can’t wait to be allowed to come back. The children gain so much from their visits."
There was an outpouring of support for Mr Lister in December after he spoke publicly about the challenges of living in isolation and losing his wife, Ella, to coronavirus.
He received hundreds of gifts and more than 18,000 cards from across the globe.