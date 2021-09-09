News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Broads cruiser released after getting stuck under bridge

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 7:12 AM September 9, 2021   
A Richardson's river cruiser got stuck under a bridge on the Norfolk Broads near Great Yarmouth.

A Richardson's river cruiser got stuck under a bridge on the Norfolk Broads near Great Yarmouth. - Credit: HM Coastguard Gorleston

A holiday cruiser touring the Norfolk Broads which was stuck under a low bridge has now been freed.

The Richardson's boat got jammed under St Olaves Bridge near Great Yarmouth shortly after 11am on September 7, before it was rescued by Gorleston coastguard, Hemsby Broads Rescue and a crew from the cruise provider.

A Richardson's river cruiser got stuck under a bridge on the Norfolk Broads near Great Yarmouth.

A Richardson's river cruiser got stuck under a bridge on the Norfolk Broads near Great Yarmouth. - Credit: HM Coastguard Gorleston

Rescuers used water barrels to lower the boat before releasing it from the bridge, with coastguard officials saying they used "just enough" barrels to get the craft free.

Richardson's Boating Holidays CEO Greg Mundford told the BBC there "wasn't too much damage to the boat" and said incidents were "few and far between".

Gorleston coastguard said all crew members and passengers were safe and well following the incident.

A Richardson's river cruiser got stuck under a bridge on the Norfolk Broads near Great Yarmouth.

A Richardson's river cruiser got stuck under a bridge on the Norfolk Broads near Great Yarmouth. - Credit: HM Coastguard Gorleston



Norfolk Live
Great Yarmouth News

