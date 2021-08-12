North Norfolk village left without water after burst main
Published: 10:27 AM August 12, 2021
Families in a large part of north Norfolk have been left without water due to a burst main.
Anglian Water said homes in Hickling, Sutton and the surrounding area may have very low water pressure or no water at all as a result of the issue, which started at 9:54am this morning.
Currently teams from the supplier are out dealing with the burst main.
The supplier said in a statement on its website: "We're aware of reports of a loss of supply in the area and are working hard to identify the cause so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible."
Anglian Water is urging anyone who has spotted the leak to call them on 03457 145 145.
