How you can cycle to Paris without leaving Norfolk village

Published: 9:14 AM May 3, 2021

A 24-hour cycle event will see anyone who wants to join in help Hethersett Hawks Cycle Speedway Club ride the equivalent distance from its track to Paris. - Credit: Hethersett Hawks

A Norfolk community is being urged to get on their bikes for a marathon 24-hour effort.

Residents are being asked to ride from Hethersett to Paris – without leaving the village.

Hethersett’s Summer Cycling Madness (Pedal to Paris) is being organised as a fundraising event for Hethersett Hawks Cycle Speedway Club.

The Hawks are encouraging recreational cyclists of all ages to get involved in the fun and help raise over £4000.

Chairman Mel Perkins said: "The idea will be for members of the public to support us by contributing to completing at least 12,000 laps of the track on the Memorial Playing Field from 3pm on June 26 until the same time the following day.

"This equates to 381 miles, the equivalent of riding from Hethersett to Paris. We chose this number as it coincides with the 2021 Tour de France."

The 24-hours will be split into 30-minute slots with up to eight riders on the track at once, and a medal for everyone riding and raising funds.

People can sign up to take part in a group ride from Hethersett to Paris – and you won't even need your passport. - Credit: Adrian S Pye/Martin Keene/PA Wire

“People might also enjoy a night-time ride under lights,” Mr Perkins said, adding that some time slots on the Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning are being prioritised for family groups.

“We are inviting members of the community to ride as many laps as they can around the speedway track on their own bikes and donate or collect sponsorship with the money going towards our development plans at the track, which will also house the already popular Wonky Wheels Community Bike Workshop.

"The workshop will be open to provide free bike checks and basic repairs that may be needed.

"It’s a wonderful opportunity for the local community to come together and feel connected now that restrictions are being lifted. The village has supported 'Run The Square' in recent years but it cannot happen this year, so why not come and 'Ride 'the Oval.'"

The proposed Run The Square Fun run has been called off for the second year running due to problems with arranging public liability insurance.

• Anyone wishing to take part in Hethersett Hawks’ marathon community cycle event can visit www.hethersetthawks.co.uk/pedal-to-paris for more information.