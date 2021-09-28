News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Care home's 'hardcore art four' to hold first exhibition

Peter Steward

Published: 10:22 AM September 28, 2021   
Pictured left to right: Art teacher Juli Mobbs, Peter Pilkington, Margaret Foulkes, Terry Cable and Dulcie Alvi.

It took a combined total of 353 years for members of a Norfolk care home to find that they have a love for painting.

Now there is no stopping the quartet of residents from Hethersett Hall Care Home as they prepare for their first exhibition on October 5.

The prolific artists have produced more than 50 pieces since they started two years ago and now, with a combined age of 361, they are indulging their passion with weekly lessons from local artist Juli Mobbs.

Pictures of the artwork which will be on display at the exhibition.

It was two years ago that Terry Cable, now 91, Margaret Foulkes, 88, Dulcie Alvi, 92, and Peter Pilkington, 90 started lessons via the Zoom platform during lockdown.

They began by studying the works of Van Gogh and in particular his sunflower paintings and then moved onto the water lilies of Monet before developing their own styles with some still life and landscape paintings using mixed media including acrylics, gouache and watercolours.

Pictures of the artwork which will be on display at the exhibition.

“When we started, I felt I couldn’t even hold a paintbrush let alone create a work of art. The standard I have been able to reach in 16 months has really surprised me,” said Mr Pilkington, who is proving there is no age barrier to taking up a new hobby.

Ms Mobbs, who was formerly an art teacher at Hethersett Old Hall School before it closed, said she had been delighted by the progress made by the foursome.

Pictures of the artwork which will be on display at the exhibition.

“The group just gelled and it has been lovely to see what they have done," she said, adding that it had felt strange to teach via social media.

She said: “I had a large poster of the sunflowers in the background. I now refer to them as the hardcore art four."

The artists have lived in Hethersett Hall between two and eight years and come from Cheshire, Nottingham, Hertfordshire and Eltham in London.

They enjoyed a variety of occupations from nursing to personnel, engineering to church organist.

Pictures of the artwork which will be on display at the exhibition.

The home is hoping that local residents will take the opportunity to pop in to see the exhibition on October 5 from 6.30pm.



Hethersett News

