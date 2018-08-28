Search

500 Hessian sacks will bolster banks of historic canal

PUBLISHED: 10:00 28 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:57 28 January 2019

Ivan Cane, trust chairman (left) and trust fisheries officer Tom Webster beside the canal at Ebridge with a digger used to infill the bolstered banks with de-silted material. Picture: North Walsham and Dilham Canal Trust

Archant

Five hundred Hessian sacks are helping maintain part of north Norfolk’s heritage, and allowing the public to enjoy the results.

Once filled with earth, the bags are being used to bolster the banks of the North Walsham and Dilham Canal so that the public can stroll

beside the 19th-century waterway and enjoy the views and wildlife.

They were paid for with a £500 donation to the North Walsham and Dilham Canal Trust from the Worstead Festival.

Trust chairman Ivan Cane said: “These bags are being used to build up the sides of the banks above Ebridge Lock, which then provide walls for an infill of de-silted material from the canal.

“This, in turn, prevents the canal overtopping in times of heavy rain enabling walkers to keep drier feet when rambling along the canal-side walks.”

Norfolk’s only sailing canal with locks, which stretches from Antingham ponds to Wayford Bridge, is being restored by the trust.

