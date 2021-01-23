Step forward in independent living scheme for over-55s in Norfolk

Published: 12:01 PM January 23, 2021

Demolition of the Herondale Respite Care Centre in Acle has taken place, allowing 58 affordable homes for 0ver 55s with care needs to be built in its place. - Credit: Saffron Housing Trust

The first step has been taken toward the creation of more than 50 affordable homes on the site of a former care centre in Norfolk.

The Herondale Respite Care Centre in Acle has been demolished, making way for 58 new affordable homes to be built on the site.

Saffron Housing Trust, alongside Norfolk County Council and NorseCare, will create 41 affordable rent and 17 shared ownership homes for over-55s with care needs which will allow them to live independently.

The one and two-bedroom self-contained flats will allow elderly residents to maintain their independence for longer, said the housing trust.

Included on the site will be communal spaces like a lounge, activity room, café and retail space and a hair salon, along with other outdoor areas.

Saffron's head of development Faith Davies said: "I’m delighted work is underway for this exciting project as we believe it will make a significant difference to the lives of lots of people.

"The location and facilities will create greater opportunities, help reduce social isolation and allow residents to still feel part of the community as they grow older and their needs change."

Norfolk County Council's executive director for adult social services James Bullion added: "I am very pleased that we are investing in this development, working closely with our partners to address future housing demand.

"Providing alternatives to residential care is so important for our ageing population, to give our elderly residents the chance to remain in their own homes, close to family and friends.

"We know that this brings vital positive effects to physical and mental health and these Independent living homes play a key role in making that possible."

It was announced last April than £1.3million would be given to Saffron by the county council to help fund the development.

The cash came from County Hall’s £29m Living Well Homes for Norfolk scheme, set up to help get independent living housing built with the aim of keeping people out of care homes.

The building work will be carried out by Norfolk-based firm RG Carter and is expected to be completed by Autumn 2022.