WATCH: Heron patiently waits for fish and chips

Published: 11:49 AM June 21, 2021

An unusual customer was spotted waiting for its fish and chips in North Norfolk.

Stewart Damonsing filmed a heron outside the doors of Ken's Fish and Chips in Hoveton on Sunday, June 20 pacing back and forth like a patient customer waiting for its order.

He tweeted: "Came across this 'customer' waiting outside Ken's Fish & Chips in Hoveton in North Norfolk.

"Whilst I have always seen herons in wetlands, this is the first time I have ever seen one in a built-up area.

"Does anyone know if this unusual behaviour?"