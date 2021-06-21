WATCH: Heron patiently waits for fish and chips
Published: 11:49 AM June 21, 2021
- Credit: Stewart Damonsing
An unusual customer was spotted waiting for its fish and chips in North Norfolk.
Stewart Damonsing filmed a heron outside the doors of Ken's Fish and Chips in Hoveton on Sunday, June 20 pacing back and forth like a patient customer waiting for its order.
He tweeted: "Came across this 'customer' waiting outside Ken's Fish & Chips in Hoveton in North Norfolk.
"Whilst I have always seen herons in wetlands, this is the first time I have ever seen one in a built-up area.
"Does anyone know if this unusual behaviour?"
