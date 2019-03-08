Care home opens doors for family fun day

Visitors to Heron Lodge care home on Norwich Road will be able to enjoy live music, games and a free barbecue lunch on June 8. Photo: Google Archant

A care home in Wroxham is to host a family fun day to raise awareness about dementia.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Visitors to Heron Lodge care home on Norwich Road will be able to enjoy live music, games and a free barbecue lunch on June 8.

Musical entertainment will be provided by the Celtic band Aartwork. There will also be a raffle and tombola.

You may also want to watch:

There will be a demonstration of a Tofertafel “magic table”, designed to engage people living with dementia.

Home manager Alison Fallowfield said: “People will be able to have a go themselves on the table, playing all kinds of interactive games.”

The home will also sell cupcakes to raise funds for the Alzheimer's Society.

Miss Fallowfield said many of Heron's residents were living with dementia and the aim of the event was to raise awareness and promote understanding of the disease.

The event is on from midday to 3pm.