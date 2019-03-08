Search

Care home opens doors for family fun day

PUBLISHED: 22:03 03 May 2019 | UPDATED: 22:03 03 May 2019

Visitors to Heron Lodge care home on Norwich Road will be able to enjoy live music, games and a free barbecue lunch on June 8. Photo: Google

Archant

A care home in Wroxham is to host a family fun day to raise awareness about dementia.

Visitors to Heron Lodge care home on Norwich Road will be able to enjoy live music, games and a free barbecue lunch on June 8.

Musical entertainment will be provided by the Celtic band Aartwork. There will also be a raffle and tombola.

There will be a demonstration of a Tofertafel “magic table”, designed to engage people living with dementia.

Home manager Alison Fallowfield said: “People will be able to have a go themselves on the table, playing all kinds of interactive games.”

The home will also sell cupcakes to raise funds for the Alzheimer's Society.

Miss Fallowfield said many of Heron's residents were living with dementia and the aim of the event was to raise awareness and promote understanding of the disease.

The event is on from midday to 3pm.

