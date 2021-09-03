Delivery drivers praised for 'saving customer's life'
A pair of delivery drivers have been praised for going “above and beyond” after coming to the rescue of a customer in cardiac arrest.
A new employee of Tesco home delivery, Jon Emby was working alongside 'buddy' Matt Head, who was busy showing him the ropes.
But while the pair were carrying out a routine home delivery in the Mousehold area of Norwich, Mr Emby noticed that something was not quite right with their customer.
After offering to take the shopping inside, Mr Emby realised they were obviously very ill, at which point they called 999 for an ambulance.
Amanda Strutt, friend and neighbour to the patient, who did not want to be identified, described them as “such a lovely person” and claimed it was the quick actions Mr Emby and Mr Head that saved their life.
The 50-year-old, who has recently started a new job, said: “If it was not for these two guys, then I’m sure my neighbour would have passed away. They live on their own too, so I would not have known if something bad had happened and I would not have been able to help.
“My neighbour is very independent. I had seen them earlier that day and they seemed fine.
“When I got home from work, the paramedics had arrived, then an ambulance, following by a doctor and the air ambulance. The road was more or less closed so the emergency services could give them the help they needed.”
A critical care team from the air ambulance was dispatched by a rapid response vehicle at around 9pm, as the patient went into cardiac arrest.
They were given a full assessment, enhanced care at the scene including using a defibrillator and were eventually sedated before being taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for a life-saving operation.
Miss Strutt added: “If it wasn’t for those drivers, then I’m sure my neighbour would have died. Those drivers went above and beyond their job. Honestly, their actions were life-saving.”
Eric Keeler, store manager of Tesco Extra Norwich, based on Blue Boar Lane, Sprowston, said: “I am very proud of the quick thinking and great customer service offered by our colleagues Jon Emby and Matt Head and we are sending [the customer] our best wishes for a speedy recovery.”