Storage space needed for town’s iconic original sign
- Credit: Dereham Heritage Trust
A Norfolk town’s heritage trust is looking for space to store some of their larger items - including the town’s original 1954 sign.
“We’re full up, so we badly need more space,” said Dereham Heritage Trust chairman Trevor Ogden at a meeting of the town council, who added that they needed somewhere dry but not necessarily warm.
“This is so important for Dereham’s history,” said trustee Dr Peter Wade-Martins.
“We want to keep collecting. We’re collecting for you, we’re collecting for the town, so do please see this as a town archive, which we are curating.
“We very much hope a solution to this quite serious problem can be found,” he added.
The council resolved to look at what space may be available.
The trust says it needs space for:
(1) the original of the town sign 1.7m long, 1.5m high, and a Hobbies of Dereham display trailer 2.5m long, 1.2m wide
(2) at least 11.5m length of shelf space, deep and wide, totalling 3.5 m3 volume
If you can help, contact Mr Trevor Ogden: ogden@ogs.org.uk