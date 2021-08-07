Published: 9:57 AM August 7, 2021

Clockwise from top: Hemsby beach, Caister High Street and Heacham beach in the sunset. - Credit: Amy Robertson/Denise Bradley/Anne Mortlock

Three Norfolk villages are leading a property boom on the coast as buyers seek a home by the sea.

Figures from Rightmove show that Hemsby, Heacham and Caister are all in the top five villages in the UK with the biggest house price increases over the last year.

In Hemsby, which topped the list, the average house price rose by 22pc - from £221,533 in June 2020 to £270,144 a year later.

Hemsby Village Sign - Credit: Adrian S Pye (cc-by-sa/2.0)

Heacham saw asking prices increase by 20pc in June 2021 compared to the same period last year, while asking prices in Caister rose by 12pc.

Hemsby Beach - Credit: Archant

The jump in prices comes as people moving house continue to search for homes on the coast, with the coronavirus pandemic and working from home driving some buyers away from cities.

You may also want to watch:

David Lowes, of estate agents Mr and Mrs Clark in Norwich, said: "With a general “escape to the country” desire prevalent for many, the rural county of Norfolk is in high demand.

Caister on Sea High Street - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"With its 90 odd miles of varied coastline, the added possibility of a “next-the-sea” lifestyle, and the simple pleasure of a stunning sunrise or sunset means the coastal villages are of particular attraction.

"Hemsby and Caister in the east and Heacham in the west of the county offer some of the more affordable options thus driving strong percentage price growth.

6. The reflection of the setting sun make it seem like Heacham beach goes on for ever. - Credit: Anne Mortlock

Each of these villages are close to larger towns too which helps with the transition to the countryside in terms of

availability of amenities and activities".

Rightmove’s director of property data Tim Bannister said: "Over the past year we’ve spoken a lot about the changes we’re seeing in where people are choosing to live, and this data shows continued demand from buyers looking for villages and rural locations outside of traditional major cities.

"While we have seen signs that cities are starting to make a steady comeback, particularly in the rental market, price growth across all areas of Britain continues to be strong.

With the summer weather finally here, we’re seeing an added drive from buyers looking for that perfect village location by the sea, which is supporting price growth in these areas."











