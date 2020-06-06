Village launches £11,000 fundraiser amid fears it will lose football pitch

Longham Football Pitch, just outside of Dereham, has been home to the villages first and second teams for more than 50 years. Picture: Longham FC Archant

A village is at risk of losing its football pitch unless £11,000 of work is done to refurbish it.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Longham Football Pitch, just outside of Dereham, has been home to the villages first and second teams for more than 50 years. Picture: Longham FC Longham Football Pitch, just outside of Dereham, has been home to the villages first and second teams for more than 50 years. Picture: Longham FC

Longham Football Pitch, just outside of Dereham, has been home to the village’s first and second teams for more than 50 years.

Home to Longham Football Club, who have just been promoted to the Anglian Combination Division 4, the pitch has become uneven and is in a dangerous state due to rabbits and moles tunnelling under it.

The Football Association (FA) have inspected the pitch and told the club that it is not up to standard.

Longham Village Hall playing field chairman, Phil Collins, said: “Over the years we have had many successful games here.

“Both teams are followed and we have a lot of people here every Saturday when they are playing.”

Longham FC, that are in the highest league they have ever played in, have been working ‘tirelessly’ to secure grant money to relay the pitch and are now through to the second round of the Calor Rural Community Fund.

You may also want to watch:

The fund requires the team to create a crowdfunding page and get as many people to like, share or pledge money to the project.

Mr Collins said: “If we lose the football teams then we lose one of the last things we have in the village, for the villagers and for people visiting the village.

“We have people coming from all ages and all backgrounds here and there is very good access for the disabled to come here and support the teams as well.

“We have done everything we can as a village hall committee to try and get it repaired but we have now got to the stage where we need to get the whole thing relayed and as part of that process we are here today asking for any support that you can give us.”

The total amount needed for the pitch to be relayed is £11,000 and the Calor Rural Community Fund will give the team £5,000 towards the total.

Susan Douglas, chairman of Longham Parish Council, said: “The Longham Village Hall Committee have been working tirelessly to secure grant to relay the pitch at The Village Hall.

“If we get this grant we will then have enough money to relay the pitch.”

To like, share or donate to Longham Football Club’s Crowdfunding page, visit: www.communityfund.calor.co.uk/refurbishment-of-longham-football-pitch#start