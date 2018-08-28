Search

Advanced search

Beccles ‘Hogspital’ needs much-needed funds to save local hedgehogs

PUBLISHED: 14:50 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:39 02 January 2019

While they can make it through the rest of this winter, 2019 is looking grim for the hedgehog rescue centre and they need help raising funds for a replacement workshop shed. Picture: Boundaries Hogspital

While they can make it through the rest of this winter, 2019 is looking grim for the hedgehog rescue centre and they need help raising funds for a replacement workshop shed. Picture: Boundaries Hogspital

Archant

A hedgehog hospital is raising money to keep its rescue service running in 2019.

Glen Martin of Gillingham started housing abandoned hedgehogs from his home in 2016 after finding a number of sick or injured juveniles. Picture: Boundaries HogspitalGlen Martin of Gillingham started housing abandoned hedgehogs from his home in 2016 after finding a number of sick or injured juveniles. Picture: Boundaries Hogspital

Glen Martin, of Gillingham, started housing abandoned hedgehogs from his home in 2016 after finding a number of them sick or injured.

He said: “I would take the juveniles to the rescue in Diss, where I explained I was an advance medic so I was trained in injections and the next thing I was helping with the medication.”

After the Diss rescue centre closed their doors, Mr Martin was handed over some equipment to launch his own rescue centre - the Boundaries Hogspital.

The Boundaries Hogspital is a small, self-funded rescue centre run by Mr Martin and his partner Dawn Webster.

The hogs will hopefully grow stronger, gain enough weight and finish off their medication to make it through their hibernation period.Picture: Contributed by the Boundaries Hogspital.The hogs will hopefully grow stronger, gain enough weight and finish off their medication to make it through their hibernation period.Picture: Contributed by the Boundaries Hogspital.

Out of their spare room and their shed, the couple care for the littlest hogs until they are old enough to survive in their shed.

In the shed, the hogs will hopefully grow stronger, gain enough weight and finish off their medication to make it through their hibernation period.

Their 12-year-old shed is powered for lighting and heating, mostly to keep juvenile hedgehogs warm enough until they gain enough weight to hibernate.

But Mr Martin said the shed drains most of their finances and has cut through their savings just to keep it watertight and in one piece.

The People’s Trust for Endangered Species and the British Hedgehog Preservation Society believe the number of hedgehogs in rural areas had fallen by half over the past two decades. Picture: Boundaries HogspitalThe People’s Trust for Endangered Species and the British Hedgehog Preservation Society believe the number of hedgehogs in rural areas had fallen by half over the past two decades. Picture: Boundaries Hogspital

“It has been difficult to look after the hedgehogs, we have had them in boxes, in tubs, and in our bedroom,” he said.

The flooring has been destroyed by rats, rot has taken to the walls and the roof is sagging from the wet weather.

While they can make it through the rest of this winter, the pair are worried about the future of the hedgehog rescue centre, and have called for help raising funds for a replacement workshop shed.

“The money we hope to raise it for a workshop shed to make it a bit bigger and take in more hedgehogs,” he said.

Glen Martin of Gillingham started housing abandoned hedgehogs from his home in 2016 after finding a number of sick or injured juveniles. Picture: Boundaries HogspitalGlen Martin of Gillingham started housing abandoned hedgehogs from his home in 2016 after finding a number of sick or injured juveniles. Picture: Boundaries Hogspital

The People’s Trust for Endangered Species and the British Hedgehog Preservation Society believe the number of hedgehogs in rural areas had fallen by half over the past two decades.

To help the hogspital build their workshop, visit their GoFundMe page.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Drink driver led police on A47 pursuit which hit speeds of up to 100mph

Liam O'Grady leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Most Read

Air ambulance at scene of head-on crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Will he hang around if he doesn’t get what he’s asking for?’ - skipper urges Evans to back Lambert

#includeImage($article, 225)

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

#includeImage($article, 225)

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 3-2 home defeat to Millwall

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Family’s emotional appeal to find missing Ipswich man

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Seven cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from adult-only panto to classic car show

American & Classic Car Display Credit: East Coast Pirates Car Club

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

First glimpse of what Norfolk’s newest Wetherspoons will look like

Intitial interior designs for the new Wetherspoons pub that is being built on the site of the King's Head car park next to Diss Mere. Picture: Wetherspoons

‘How can people possibly complain?’ - Cromer’s New Year’s Day fireworks defended after criticism of ‘disappointing’ display

New Year's Day 2019 fireworks over Cromer Pier. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Woolies’ then and now - ten years since the closures of a high street favourite

Woolworths store on St Stephens Street in Norwich. <Picture: James Bass> edp 7/1/03
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists