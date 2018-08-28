Beccles ‘Hogspital’ needs much-needed funds to save local hedgehogs

While they can make it through the rest of this winter, 2019 is looking grim for the hedgehog rescue centre and they need help raising funds for a replacement workshop shed. Picture: Boundaries Hogspital Archant

A hedgehog hospital is raising money to keep its rescue service running in 2019.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Glen Martin of Gillingham started housing abandoned hedgehogs from his home in 2016 after finding a number of sick or injured juveniles. Picture: Boundaries Hogspital Glen Martin of Gillingham started housing abandoned hedgehogs from his home in 2016 after finding a number of sick or injured juveniles. Picture: Boundaries Hogspital

Glen Martin, of Gillingham, started housing abandoned hedgehogs from his home in 2016 after finding a number of them sick or injured.

He said: “I would take the juveniles to the rescue in Diss, where I explained I was an advance medic so I was trained in injections and the next thing I was helping with the medication.”

After the Diss rescue centre closed their doors, Mr Martin was handed over some equipment to launch his own rescue centre - the Boundaries Hogspital.

The Boundaries Hogspital is a small, self-funded rescue centre run by Mr Martin and his partner Dawn Webster.

The hogs will hopefully grow stronger, gain enough weight and finish off their medication to make it through their hibernation period.Picture: Contributed by the Boundaries Hogspital. The hogs will hopefully grow stronger, gain enough weight and finish off their medication to make it through their hibernation period.Picture: Contributed by the Boundaries Hogspital.

Out of their spare room and their shed, the couple care for the littlest hogs until they are old enough to survive in their shed.

In the shed, the hogs will hopefully grow stronger, gain enough weight and finish off their medication to make it through their hibernation period.

Their 12-year-old shed is powered for lighting and heating, mostly to keep juvenile hedgehogs warm enough until they gain enough weight to hibernate.

But Mr Martin said the shed drains most of their finances and has cut through their savings just to keep it watertight and in one piece.

The People’s Trust for Endangered Species and the British Hedgehog Preservation Society believe the number of hedgehogs in rural areas had fallen by half over the past two decades. Picture: Boundaries Hogspital The People’s Trust for Endangered Species and the British Hedgehog Preservation Society believe the number of hedgehogs in rural areas had fallen by half over the past two decades. Picture: Boundaries Hogspital

“It has been difficult to look after the hedgehogs, we have had them in boxes, in tubs, and in our bedroom,” he said.

The flooring has been destroyed by rats, rot has taken to the walls and the roof is sagging from the wet weather.

While they can make it through the rest of this winter, the pair are worried about the future of the hedgehog rescue centre, and have called for help raising funds for a replacement workshop shed.

“The money we hope to raise it for a workshop shed to make it a bit bigger and take in more hedgehogs,” he said.

Glen Martin of Gillingham started housing abandoned hedgehogs from his home in 2016 after finding a number of sick or injured juveniles. Picture: Boundaries Hogspital Glen Martin of Gillingham started housing abandoned hedgehogs from his home in 2016 after finding a number of sick or injured juveniles. Picture: Boundaries Hogspital

The People’s Trust for Endangered Species and the British Hedgehog Preservation Society believe the number of hedgehogs in rural areas had fallen by half over the past two decades.

To help the hogspital build their workshop, visit their GoFundMe page.