School given award for focus on the environment

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 11:12 AM April 23, 2021   
Gabrielle Dye, Yr2 and Jace Preston Yr 3, two of the Heartwood Heroes.

Gabrielle Dye, Yr2 and Jace Preston Yr 3, two of the Heartwood Heroes. - Credit: Heartwood Primary

A Norfolk primary school has been given an award praising its commitment to the environment.

Gabrielle Dye, Yr2 and Jace Preston Yr 3, two of the Heartwood Heroes.

Gabrielle Dye, Yr2 and Jace Preston Yr 3, two of the Heartwood Heroes. - Credit: Heartwood Primary

Heartwood CE VC Primary and Nursery School in Swaffham has been given the Green Flag award, a scheme run by Eco-Schools.

The programme encourages and empowers children of all ages to make a difference through environmental changes.

In September 2020, Christine Dye set up the Heartwood Heroes Eco-Schools programme.

She said: "This project has been a huge success and as a result, Heartwood was awarded the green flag at the end of March, which now flies proudly outside the school.

"But the Heartwood Heroes work is not done. The Eco-schools framework has now been embedded into the heart of school life, and the heroes continue to lead the way for positive environmental change."

At the moment, the children are focusing on the use of transport and the school is encouraging more children to walk or cycle to school.

Other issues they are looking at include litter, the importance of recycling and controlling how much energy is used.

