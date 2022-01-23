Wrestler sheds five stone in one last bid to chase his American dream
A Norwich wrestler whose lowest career moment was painstakingly recreated as a Hollywood film has vowed to make one final attempt to make it in the big time - and has shed five stone to do so.
Zak Bevis, who wrestles under the name of Zak Zodiac, was one of the two main protagonists in the 2019 film Fighting With My Family - the movie produced by The Rock and depicting the attempts of him and sister Saraya to make it into the WWE.
While his sister - better known as Paige - was successful, he did not make the cut - with his struggle to manage the disappointment providing one of the main story arcs of the film.
Mr Bevis spent the resultant years focussing on rebuilding his confidence through helping others learn his trade and promoting his family's own business, World Association of Wrestling (WAW).
But now 30, Mr Bevis has vowed to make one final push to break into the "big leagues" of professional wrestling - declaring that 2022 is to be his year to make it in either WWE or AEW.
With the Covid pandemic placing limits on the number of shows the company can put on, Mr Bevis instead dedicated himself to reshaping his own physical condition and set about a journey of self-improvement.
He said: "At my lowest I was over 21 stone - I wasn't in a good way and my struggles with mental health cost me my wife and my children - who I have fought to get back.
"When the pandemic hit I knew we wouldn't be able to do much wrestling, so I have focussed on training and am now 16 stone.
He added: "After so long helping other people, I decided that this year it is my time and I am going to focus on reaching for the stars one last time.
"I've been in the business for a long time, but I am still only 30-years-old.
"When I didn't make it the first time it hurt, but I have come to realise I hurt myself more than anybody else can hurt me. If I don't make it again, I will always know it was not without giving myself one last shot."