Coronavirus: Pub closes to ‘keep community safe’

PUBLISHED: 13:43 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:43 20 March 2020

The White Hart Hotel in Hingham has closed

The White Hart Hotel in Hingham has closed "until further notice" over the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

A popular pub has opted to close in order to “help stop the spread” of coronavirus.

The White Hart Hotel in Hingham has closed The White Hart Hotel in Hingham has closed "until further notice" over the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Denise Bradley

The White Hart Hotel in Hingham has announced “with short-term sadness” that the pub will shut from Saturday (March 21) until further notice.

It will, however, begin providing a takeaway service of its menu items and essential supplies for those in isolation, with payment taken over the phone.

In a statement, The Hart’s management team added: “This is not due to lack of loyal trade but due to our moral responsibility to keep ourselves and our community safe.

“We love our community and do not wish to bring any harm to those within it. We wish to help stop the spread now where we can, and will reopen when government advice says it is safe to do so.”

“Thank you all for your continued love, support and help, but your safety and ours is a priority now.”

Anyone in need of essential supplies is encouraged to call The White Hart on 01953 850214, email bar@whitehartnorfolk.co.uk or message the pub’s Facebook page.

