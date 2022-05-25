Public meeting to ask: When will decision be made on new hospital?

Props holding up the roof of the children's ward at the QEH - Credit: Supplied

A public meeting has been called to discuss the lack on an announcement over whether a crumbling Norfolk hospital will be given money for a rebuild.

More than 1,500 props are now holding up the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, which was missed off the government's list of 40 new hospitals pledged by the government 18 months ago..

A decision was expected last November over whether it would be chosen from a list of more than 120 hospitals which have applied to be one of eight further rebuilds.

But the QEH, whose bosses say it now needs £30m a year to prevent its first floor collapsing, is still waiting to hear.

Campaigners Yvonne and John Bridger out leafletting in Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

A public meeting has been organised at South Lynn Community Centre on Friday, May 27 (7.30pm).

Independent borough councillor and King's Lynn Trades Council secretary Jo Rust, who has organised the event, said the public will be able to ask questions and put forward suggestions about the issue.

Invited speakers are councillor Alex Kemp, North West Norfolk MP James Wild, councillor Rob Colwell and GP Dr Pallavi Devulapalli.

Ms Rust said: “We’ve had so many questions from concerned residents about the QEH and the number of props stopping the roof falling in.

"We need a local hospital to serve our local population. We say No More Delays, No More Prevarication. Fully fund a new build now.”

Contractors work on a section of ceiling at the QEH - Credit: Submitted

Mr Colwell said: “The community are scared and want answers for the continuing delay. This community meeting will loudly show that the QEH and West Norfolk must not be forgotten. How many more emergency struts are needed before the urgency of the situation is realised by those in power?”

Unison union rep Gordon Taylor said: “The staff at the QEH continue to work in a hospital whose roof is being held up by in excess of 1500 props. Unison believes this to be totally unacceptable, and asks that the government make a decision on a new hospital, not later this year, but now.”

Dr Devulapalli added: "As taxpayers, we have no greater need than a future-proof hospital in West Norfolk. Any delay on making a decision could cost us dearly, in injuries or worse - a cost that none of us are prepared to pay.”



