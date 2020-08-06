How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Mobile coronavirus testing stations are continuing to visit Norfolk and Waveney towns. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown Archant

Parts of Norfolk have seen a rise in the coronavirus infection rate in the past week, while others have seen the number of cases fall - but numbers remain low compared to the country’s hot spots

The drive-through coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: Denise Bradley The drive-through coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: Denise Bradley

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Great Yarmouth, Broadland and Breckland all saw the rate of people testing positive for the virus increase.

The biggest rise was in Great Yarmouth, with the rate increasing from two cases per 100,000 people to five in the seven days leading up to August 2.

Now the Norfolk area with the highest rate of infection, that continues an upwards trend for the coastal authority which also saw a rise in cases in the previous weekly period from July 23 to 30.

The area with second highest rate of infection is Breckland, with a rate of 3.6 cases per 100,000 people.

In the seven days from Wednesday July 29 to Thursday, August 2, five people tested positive, up from four the previous week.

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk saw a rise in the rate to 2.6 cases per 100,000 people, with four people tested positive, up from just one the previous week.

For context, across the country Blackburn with Darwen, had the highest rate in England last week of 80.2 per 100,000 people, down from 91.5 cases per 100,000 people in the week leading to July 26.

In Broadland, the infection rate was 1.5 per 100,000 - up from 0.8 the previous week.

Numbers in the county continue to be very low compared to other parts of the country and some areas have seen a decrease in the infection rate.

Norwich, North Norfolk and South Norfolk all saw the rate of people testing positive for the virus fall.

The biggest drop was in Norwich, which saw the rate decrease from seven cases per 100,000 people to just one per hundred thousand in the seven days leading up to August 2.

In North Norfolk, there was one new case, down from two cases reported the previous week.

Meanwhile in South Norfolk, no new cases were reported, with the area being the only to record an infection rate of 0 - down from 2.1 the previous week.

The figures, for the seven days to August 2, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

Across the country, in Leicester, which has seen a local lockdown imposed, the rate continues to fall, down slightly from 58.7 to 56.2, with 199 new cases.

Other areas in the top five for rates of infection include Pendle, Oldham and Bradford.

Areas reporting notable week-on-week jumps include Swindon, Calderdale, Manchester and Tameside.

Here is the local list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; the rate of new cases in the seven days to August 2; the number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 2; the rate of new cases in the seven days to July 26; the number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 26.

Great Yarmouth 5.0 (5), 2.0 (2)

Ipswich 3.7 (5), 5.1 (7)

Breckland 3.6 (5), 2.9 (4)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk 2.6 (4), 0.7 (1)

East Suffolk 2.0 (5), 4.8 (12)

West Suffolk 1.7 (3), 3.9 (7)

Broadland 1.5 (2), 0.8 (1)

East Cambridgeshire 1.1 (1), 0.0 (0)

Mid Suffolk 1.0 (1), 2.9 (3)

North Norfolk 1.0 (1), 1.9 (2)

Norwich 0.7 (1), 5.0 (7)

South Norfolk 0.0 (0), 2.1 (3)