Wellbeing webinars offer free help and support during lockdown

Published: 2:41 PM February 10, 2021

Wellbeing Norfolk and Waveney is running a series of webinars on a range of concerns such as worry, living well through the lockdown lows, sleep, and some long-term conditions like diabetes - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Looking after our mental wellbeing has never been more important, but sometimes it can be hard to know where to start. Wellbeing Norfolk and Waveney is running a series of webinars covering a range of issues and providing immediate help and support.

Wellbeing Norfolk and Waveney is the local NHS Improving Access to Psychological Therapies (IAPT) service and offers free help and support to improve wellbeing and manage stress, low mood and anxiety.

The aim is to reduce the onset of mental ill health, prevent deterioration and promote recovery by offering a range of webinars, talking therapies, employment support, peer support and online social activities.

During this very challenging time, Wellbeing Norfolk and Waveney recognise the impact the pandemic is having on mental wellbeing. To help with this the service is running online webinars which are free and easy to access.

The webinars provide immediate help and support for a range of concerns such as worry, living well through the lockdown lows, sleep, and some long-term conditions like diabetes. You can book and find a list of the webinars at www.wellbeingnands.co.uk

Mand Black is leading Laughter Yoga sessions through Wellbeing Norfolk and Waveney - Credit: Mand Black



Wellbeing Norfolk and Waveney also offers a range of free online social events which are open to everyone aged 16+. Coming up, there is an Intro to Socials, Laughter Yoga with Mand Black, The Great Wellbeing Cake Off, quizzes and lots more. All of these events can be found on the website under ‘Social Support – Social Events’.

The service provides free support to anyone age 16 or over. For more information and to self-refer, please visit www.wellbeingnands.co.uk or call 0300 123 1503.

John’s story

From an early age I have always struggled with anxiety and depression and found it hard to work under pressure. My mother died when I was 12 years old and I found it difficult to cope with the stress of school.

After school, I started a driving job but again I found it hard to cope. The delivery demands, driving pressures, coping with long hours, all took its toll and I had a major road accident.

I was traumatised after the event and my head felt like a washing machine, with my thoughts all over the place. I didn’t know what I was doing or where I was going to.

After my initial assessment with the wellbeing service I was offered six sessions of guided self-help with a psychological wellbeing practitioner (PWP) named Richard.

Without any pressure we put together a few simple goals that I felt I would be able to manage. From the start I felt anxious and worried that I couldn’t achieve the goals that were set.

Throughout the sessions we worked around these feeling by completing a weekly diary together and I was guided through the process.

Richard listened to me, and I was allowed to work at my own pace with no pressure. This meant I could achieve what I set out to do. I was offered encouragement to reach my aims without feeling it was hard work. Since getting this help I have gone on to put my life back on track.





Don't miss our free-to-attend virtual event, Open Up, which is brought to you by the Eastern Daily Press in association with the Norfolk County Council, Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, Norfolk & Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group and Mind Norfolk and Waveney.

Open Up will see a series of virtual workshops, interviews and debates take place online through Friday, February 12 with people being offered the opportunity to watch the sessions free of charge. Sign up here.