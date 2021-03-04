National firm buys six Norwich and Norfolk pharmacies

Published: 10:37 AM March 4, 2021

Seb Hobbs, CEO of Well Pharmacy, has spoken of the business's acquisition of six Norfolk sites. - Credit: Well Pharmacy

Six Norfolk pharmacies are under new ownership with all 46 members of staff to be retained.

Well Pharmacy, the UK's largest independent pharmacy chain, has bought six Pharma-Z branches in the county to add to its portfolio of 750.

The branches are: Natural Health Pharmacy, in Kingsway, Hemsby; Coastal Pharmacy, High Street, Mundesley; Coltishall Pharmacy, High Street, Coltishall; Hamblin's Pharmacy, Noble Close, Norwich; Natural Health Pharmacy, St Johns Close, Hall Road, Norwich; and Natural Health Pharmacy, Ipswich Road, Norwich.

Seb Hobbs, chief executive of Well Pharmacy, said: “We are delighted to be able to further support the health and wellbeing of patients and communities in Norfolk.

"At Well our mission is to build the best community pharmacy experience in the UK, and we believe this acquisition will help us get one step closer to achieving that. We are thrilled to welcome nearly 50 new colleagues to the Well family.

"Despite the ongoing funding challenges facing pharmacy, Well continues to invest in the sector showing our commitment to pharmacy and offering accessible healthcare services to local communities."












