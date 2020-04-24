Video

‘It’s her highlight of the week’ - Toddler’s dress up tribute to heroes

Harper Knight, two, has been dressing up as key workers for the clap for carers. Here she is pictured as Doctor Harper in her nurse's uniform at Thursday's clap. Picture: Anna Knight Archant

An adorable toddler from Norfolk is using her dressing up box to honour keyworker heroes.

Harper Knight, two, has been dressing up as key workers for the clap for carers. Here she is picture in a police jacket. Picture: Anna Knight Harper Knight, two, has been dressing up as key workers for the clap for carers. Here she is picture in a police jacket. Picture: Anna Knight

Harper Knight, two, from Thetford has enjoyed dressing up for the weekly clap for carers event.

This week the two-year-old became Dr Harper, as she took to her street in her nurses outfit to thank the NHS, including her aunt Laura Foster, who works at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

Mum Anna runs Little City Norfolk, a mobile role play franchise for children, and her recent delivery of uniforms were an instant hit with her daughter.

Last week, video footage of Harper dressed in a police jacket during the clap was viewed more than 18,000 times on Facebook and Twitter.

Anna said: “Harper has been really enjoying engaging with the weekly clap, it’s her highlight of the week and she has her wellies on ready to go by about 7.30pm.

“This week she’s been very into the Hungry Caterpillar, so as expected that’s the outfit she originally picked out yesterday to wear. But without prompting she had a last minute change of heart whilst on Facetime to her great nana Val and wanted to be ‘Dr Harper.’

“Like most people we have been personally touched by Covid, good friends have had it and thankfully made a full recovery thanks to the NHS.

“And Harper’s auntie Laura Foster works at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn and has been seconded to help with the Covid ward, putting herself at risk to help others - like so many NHS workers around the country.”

The family hope her next costume will pay tribute to Captain Tom Moore, who has raised millions for NHS charity, as he celebrates his 100th birthday next week.

The mum-of-two said: “I would say Harper has a limited understanding of what is going on, but has surprised me at how incredibly well she has adapted to staying at home and distancing from family. Especially when she usually would have seen grandparents on both sides two to three times a week.

“Like most families we have been effected by the social distancing - my business plans are on hold leaving me effectively out of work temporarily.

“But we’re just trying to make the most of the incredible opportunity for family time.”