Search

Advanced search

Video

‘It’s her highlight of the week’ - Toddler’s dress up tribute to heroes

PUBLISHED: 16:27 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:27 24 April 2020

Harper Knight, two, has been dressing up as key workers for the clap for carers. Here she is pictured as Doctor Harper in her nurse's uniform at Thursday's clap. Picture: Anna Knight

Harper Knight, two, has been dressing up as key workers for the clap for carers. Here she is pictured as Doctor Harper in her nurse's uniform at Thursday's clap. Picture: Anna Knight

Archant

An adorable toddler from Norfolk is using her dressing up box to honour keyworker heroes.

Harper Knight, two, has been dressing up as key workers for the clap for carers. Here she is picture in a police jacket. Picture: Anna KnightHarper Knight, two, has been dressing up as key workers for the clap for carers. Here she is picture in a police jacket. Picture: Anna Knight

Harper Knight, two, from Thetford has enjoyed dressing up for the weekly clap for carers event.

This week the two-year-old became Dr Harper, as she took to her street in her nurses outfit to thank the NHS, including her aunt Laura Foster, who works at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

Mum Anna runs Little City Norfolk, a mobile role play franchise for children, and her recent delivery of uniforms were an instant hit with her daughter.

Last week, video footage of Harper dressed in a police jacket during the clap was viewed more than 18,000 times on Facebook and Twitter.

Anna said: “Harper has been really enjoying engaging with the weekly clap, it’s her highlight of the week and she has her wellies on ready to go by about 7.30pm.

“This week she’s been very into the Hungry Caterpillar, so as expected that’s the outfit she originally picked out yesterday to wear. But without prompting she had a last minute change of heart whilst on Facetime to her great nana Val and wanted to be ‘Dr Harper.’

“Like most people we have been personally touched by Covid, good friends have had it and thankfully made a full recovery thanks to the NHS.

“And Harper’s auntie Laura Foster works at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn and has been seconded to help with the Covid ward, putting herself at risk to help others - like so many NHS workers around the country.”

The family hope her next costume will pay tribute to Captain Tom Moore, who has raised millions for NHS charity, as he celebrates his 100th birthday next week.

The mum-of-two said: “I would say Harper has a limited understanding of what is going on, but has surprised me at how incredibly well she has adapted to staying at home and distancing from family. Especially when she usually would have seen grandparents on both sides two to three times a week.

“Like most families we have been effected by the social distancing - my business plans are on hold leaving me effectively out of work temporarily.

“But we’re just trying to make the most of the incredible opportunity for family time.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘Let down in our time of need’: Staff distraught after roles terminated instead of furloughed

The Ivy House Country Hotel has made the decision to let staff go instead of furlough them. Picture: contributed

Police name man who died following Great Yarmouth fight

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Boss calls for chancellor to close loophole on furlough scheme declaring: ‘Otherwise I’ll go bust’

Jo Neal who runs the Out There forest school near Attleborough. Pic: Jo Neal

Norfolk to get three new coronavirus testing stations

Norwich Community Hospital COVID19 test centre Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Police concern for safety of missing teenager

16-year-old Jamie Holwell, who has been reported missing in Lowestoft. Picture: Suffolk Police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

WATCH: The moment dozens of deer cross A11

A herd of more than 30 deer were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

How you can see a bright trail of satellites in the night sky tonight

Radio telescopes and the Milky Way at night

Search for missing woman Chelsie Dack called off as police suspect she entered the water

Searches have been called off for missing Gorleston woman Chelsie Dack, but CCTV enquiries are continuing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Man dies after fight between driver and pedestrian

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman in her 30s among 12 new coronavirus deaths at Norfolk hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Bad hair day? Hairdressers set to be closed for another six months

Hairdressers have been told they may not be allowed to open for another six months. Inset: Charlotte Sims of Charisma Beauty in Norwich. Picture: Getty/Charisma

King’s Lynn Town will ‘strongly support’ PPG method – club statement

King's Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse and assistant Paul Bastock, left, have guided the Linnets to second in the table Picture: Ian Burt

Tributes paid to ‘brilliant’ engineer after coronavirus death

Brian Keable, then 74, is seen getting ready to do the 190 mile coast to coast walk.

‘A popular member of the community’: Family tribute to father who died in Great Yarmouth altercation

Kenneth Hawker, 68, has been described as a
Drive 24