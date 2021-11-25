Patients being moved back into mental health hospital as ward re-opens

The temporary closure of a mental health ward to new patients has now ended, with patients once again being admitted.

On November 3, the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust took the decision to close a ward of Northgate Hospital in Great Yarmouth to new patients.

The trust said at the time that the decision was made to allow it to temporarily be used to provide face-to-face training for staff members, which had been curtailed during the height of the pandemic.

A spokeswoman for NSFT said: "Our staff put caring first. It is important that we created protected time for staff to train and develop their skills so that they can continue to provide safe, high-quality care to our patients.

"We’re pleased to say now 75pc of staff have had training, and the final 25pc booked in, we can open the ward to new admissions from Thursday 25 November.

"Our priority will be to move any patients that have been placed elsewhere in the trust during the closure back to Northgate Hospital."



